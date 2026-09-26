USMNT vs. Peru—Live Score and Match Stats

Mauricio Pochettino is embarking on a new era with the United States men’s national team.

With the frustration of elimination from the World Cup now firmly in the rearview mirror, the USMNT returns to action with a friendly visit from Peru to kick off the start of the team’s next cycle.

A total of 12 new faces have been called up to the fall roster as Pochettino looks to usher in the next generation of stars, with none attracting the headlines quite like 16-year-old sensation Cavan Sullivan of the Philadelphia Union.

Peru did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup and will be determined to put on a show this fall against each of the tournament co-hosts.

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