Sergino Dest Confronts USMNT’s World Cup Collapse: ‘You Have to Show Character’

The U.S. men’s national team has reunited for the first time since the 2026 World Cup this summer, coming together for the extended September–October international window, which kicked off Monday.

The Americans have four fall friendlies on the docket, the first of which is Saturday’s clash with Peru in Orlando; however, before diving into the excitement of a new era, they must first confront the demons of their very recent past.

The USMNT exited the global stage in the worst possible way. Mauricio Pochettino’s men were not just handed a mere loss in the single-elimination round of 16, but rather, they were emphatically thrashed 4–1 by Belgium on home soil. The collapse took place in Seattle, one of the most enthusiastic soccer fanbases in the entire nation, and silenced Lumen Field, one of the notoriously-loudest stadiums in the country.

It was as if every possible disappointment came to a head on that fateful Tuesday, and everything that could go wrong did. The Stars and Stripes had actually entered the knockout stage a marginal favorite to win, despite facing a top-10 European powerhouse. That was how dominant the USMNT had been in the lead up to the match, how much clouded fairy dust the Americans floated in on and how much the fans had embraced them and come to believe in them wholeheartedly.

What fell apart in that devastating World Cup defeat, and how can the USMNT learn from it, so something like that doesn’t happen again?

Confronting the World Cup Round of 16

The USMNT was left devastated after the loss. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

It took just nine minutes for Belgium to burst the bubble of American dreams, and even by that point, Charles De Ketelaere’s goal had felt long overdue. The USMNT was a shell of itself from the kickoff, harboring zero sense of the aggression, rhythmic movements and spatial awareness that had defined its run up until that point.

“If you go out of a World Cup, you don’t want to go out like that,” USMNT star Sergiño Dest tells Sports Illustrated, reliving the humiliating affair of which he played the first half. “You want to go out, show that you gave everything, and that’s not what we did.”

The tactical errors were soon exacibated by personal blunders. Goalkeeper Matt Freese whiffed a clearance that handed Belgium its third. USMNT talisman Christian Pulisic kicked the leg of an opponent instead of the ball, falling to the ground in pain and requiring a substitute. Center back Chris Richards passed the ball straight to the feet of a Belgian just outside the box, allowing the visitors their fourth in the game’s dying minutes.

“Sometimes you just have these days when nothing works,” Dest says. “It was one of those days.”

Matt Freese caused Belgium’s third goal. | Luke Hales/Getty Images

But it doesn’t mean you can throw your hands up and walk away.

The 25-year-old adds: “You have to show character, and I feel like we just couldn’t find the right spaces, the right chemistry, and the character was unfortunately not there at that match. It’s a knockout stage, you have to be turned on every game. If not, it’s going to be really hard.”

It was a blur after the final whistle, a harsh end to what was supposed to be a historic run, one that damned them to the same fate of recent failed World Cups.

“After that match, I don’t even remember to be honest,” he says, trying to recall what Pochettino said in the team huddle. “I don’t even remember. I remember that we went to a circle. We were thanking each other for the moment and sat there and prayed, but I don’t even remember what the coach said anymore. It was a long time ago.”

‘Character’—Dest Defines the Solution

Dest has the solution. | Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/Getty Images

For Dest, “character” was the problem in the loss to Belgium, and, thus, it is the solution for future success.

“That is definitely something we can learn from,” he says.

The USMNT played with indestructible character up until the round of 16, one defined by Pochettino’s South American style of front-footed aggression and a team chemistry that made the players work hard for each other. In the face of a global talent, though, that character immediately withered away.

Although the USMNT won’t play any teams to the caliber of Belgium this fall, it will face tough opponents that won’t make winning easy. Those foes will present the first chance for the USMNT to put that “character” to the test.

After No. 50 Peru, the Stars and Stripes go head-to-head with another South American foe, No. 49-ranked Chile, who they actually haven’t beaten since 2000. Next up is bitter rival Mexico, a team the USMNT hasn’t beat in the Mauricio Pochettino era (2024–) and that nearly downed eventual semifinalist England in the round of 16. The final match will also pose a significant challenge, coming up against a Canadian side brimming with confidence after a record-breaking summer.

“We have to play in a lot of different cities against different opponents, but also, difficult opponents,” says Dest, one of the 28 players called up to camp. “The opponents that you have to show that fire against, that character.”

He adds, “We have to be locked in again, and we have to win these games.”

Now is the time for the USMNT to decide which team it wants to be: one that upholds its character in the face of a formidable challenge, or one that cowers upon first glance.

Dest is one of just 13 returners from the World Cup squad this fall. Pochettino is clearly eager to turn the page, and he’ll be relying on Dest to show him how.