USMNT World Cup Legend Tim Ream Announces International Retirement

When the final whistle blew on the U.S. men’s national team’s journey at the 2026 World Cup, Tim Ream fell into tears. The center back didn’t want to admit his journey with the Stars and Stripes had come to an end, but it was clear he knew those opportunities might not last any longer.

The 38-year-old had told The Sun in July that he “can’t see that there's too much left,” when it came to his international future and that he would “keep playing, but it’s not up to me.”

Nevertheless, the USMNT legend and captain with 86 total caps officially announced his international retirement on Tuesday night, ahead of a ceremony to honor his U.S. Soccer career in his hometown of St. Louis.

“That’s it for me,” Ream said to reporters. “I’m proud of being part of something for 16 years, but it is time to step away from the national team.”

Prior to the USMNT’s friendly match against Chile, Ream was brought onto the pitch at Energizer Stadium and gifted a framed USMNT jersey with the number “86” on the back to commemorate his many appearances.

Ream remains the captain and cornerstone of MLS side Charlotte FC; however, he was left out of USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino’s youthful roster for the September and October friendlies to make way for burgeoning talents.

An International Tenure to Remember

Tim Ream had a legendary international career. | Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Before shifting to MLS in 2024, Ream was among the few USMNT players to have a consistent presence in overseas soccer, helping to put American stars on the map in the European game.

He spent nine seasons with Fulham, appearing in 312 games across all competitions for the Cottagers and bouncing between the Premier League and EFL Championship from 2015 to 2024. He was integral in Fulham’s 2022–23 EFL Championship victory.

Amid his consistent career in England, Ream became a key piece of the USMNT, aligning himself in the setup of several different managers over 16 years and two World Cups. In 2022 Qatar, he started and played every minute of the USMNT’s run, and four years later, he was the named the team’s captain, starting in four of five matches on home soil en route to the round of 16.

He helped the Stars and Stripes win the 2020 and 2024 Concacaf Nations League titles and led the team to four Concacaf Gold Cup finals, despite never reaching regional supremacy.

“[Ream] was great for us,” Pochettino said of his captain ahead of the ceremony in St. Louis. “Always [he] is going to be an amazing part of my career because to meet a person like him, and human being, was massive for me to adapt to here, in that culture in the U.S.”

“I think he was humble enough,” the manager added. “He was always defending his team, the teammates, but always with empathy for [the coaching staff] and helping in every single decision.”

Without Ream at the helm, the USMNT is on the hunt for a new team leader and full-time captain, but he won’t be easily replaced. The 2026 skipper will remain a key piece of American soccer history, influencing the future beyond his playing days.