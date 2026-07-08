USMNT World Cup Stars, Messi, Muller Lead 2026 MLS All-Stars: Full Roster

Fresh off sending 45 players to the 2026 World Cup, MLS will send its stars to another showcase this summer, naming 29 players to the MLS All-Star Game in Charlotte, where the MLS crew will take on the Liga MX All-Stars on July 29.

This year’s roster includes 13 players named to World Cup squads, including U.S. men’s national team goalkeeper Matt Freese of New York City FC, fullback Max Arfsten of the Columbus Crew, Charlotte FC center back Tim Ream and midfielder Sebastian Berhalter of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Argentina and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul were also named to the squad, with questions already rising regarding the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s availability for the All-Star festivities after skipping out in 2025.

There are also two Canadian World Cup players, including fullback Richie Laryea of Toronto FC and starting goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau of Orlando City, who offered standout World Cup moments but has struggled in MLS.

The 2026 MLS All-Star kit. | MLS

Of the 29 picks, only nine are American, with the likes of South Korea superstar Son Heung-min of South Korea and Germany legend Thomas Müller bolstering a multinational roster. Eleven players were voted into the team by fans. At the same time, MLS All-Star and Charlotte FC coach Dean Smith selected 12, and MLS Commissioner Don Garber also added two commissioner’s picks.

The MLS vs. Liga MX structure will continue in 2026 for the fifth time in the last six seasons, featuring the latest edition of the MLS All-Star format, which previously included a match between the Eastern and Western Conferences, as well as a matchup against a highly touted European team in past eras.

In 2025, MLS topped Liga MX 3–1, following a 4–1 loss in 2024. In addition to the game, select players will also participate in the MLS Skills Challenge on July 28.

Will Lionel Messi Play?

Lionel Messi has been outstanding at the 2026 World Cup. | Roberto SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

This year marks the third time MLS has named Lionel Messi to the All-Star Game roster, but the now-39-year-old has yet to play in the match. Last season, neither he nor teammate Jordi Alba were present, despite being voted in by fans and in 2024, he missed due to an ankle injury.

This year, he and De Paul will be coming off a significant run with La Albiceleste at the 2026 World Cup, which could call their standing into question. At the same time, the 29-player roster is a three-player increase over 2025’s squad, seemingly built to allow several players to skip.

If he or any other players opt to pass on the MLS All-Star Game, MLS will levy an automatic one-game suspension, which, for Messi, would potentially keep him out of Inter Miami’s Aug. 1 clash with the Columbus Crew, their first outing after the All-Star Game.

2026 MLS All-Star: Full Roster

Goalkeepers

Maxime Crépeau - Orlando City (Coach’s Selection)

- Orlando City (Coach’s Selection) Matt Freese - New York City FC (Coach’s Selection)

- New York City FC (Coach’s Selection) Brian Schwake - Nashville SC (Voted In)

Defenders

Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew (Coach’s Selection)

- Columbus Crew (Coach’s Selection) Lucas Herrington - Colorado Rapids (Coach’s Selection)

- Colorado Rapids (Coach’s Selection) Richie Laryea - Toronto FC (Commissioner’s Pick)

- Toronto FC (Commissioner’s Pick) Anthony Markanich - Minnesota United FC (Voted In)

- Minnesota United FC (Voted In) Mbekezeli Mbokazi - Chicago Fire FC (Voted In)

- Chicago Fire FC (Voted In) Steven Moreira - Columbus Crew (Coach’s Selection)

- Columbus Crew (Coach’s Selection) Daniel Munie - San Jose Earthquakes (Coach’s Selection)

- San Jose Earthquakes (Coach’s Selection) Andy Najar - Nashville SC (Voted In)

- Nashville SC (Voted In) Jackson Ragen - Seattle Sounders FC (Coach’s Selection)

- Seattle Sounders FC (Coach’s Selection) Tim Ream - Charlotte FC (Voted In)

Midfielders

Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Voted In)

- Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Voted In) Pep Biel - Charlotte FC (Coach’s Selection)

- Charlotte FC (Coach’s Selection) Rodrigo De Paul - Inter Miami CF (Coach’s Selection)

- Inter Miami CF (Coach’s Selection) Evander - FC Cincinnati (Coach’s Selection)

- FC Cincinnati (Coach’s Selection) Carles Gil - New England Revolution (Coach’s Selection)

- New England Revolution (Coach’s Selection) Zavier Gozo - Real Salt Lake (Voted In)

- Real Salt Lake (Voted In) Hany Mukhtar - Nashville SC (Voted In)

- Nashville SC (Voted In) Thomas Müller - Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Coach’s Selection)

- Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Coach’s Selection) Ashley Westwood - Charlotte FC (Coach’s Selection)

Forwards

Hugo Cuypers - Chicago Fire FC (Voted In)

- Chicago Fire FC (Voted In) Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC (Coach’s Selection)

- San Diego FC (Coach’s Selection) Julian Hall - Red Bull New York (Commissioner’s Pick)

- Red Bull New York (Commissioner’s Pick) Son Heung-Min - LAFC (Voted In)

- LAFC (Voted In) Lionel Mess i - Inter Miami CF (Voted In)

i - Inter Miami CF (Voted In) Petar Musa - FC Dallas (Coach’s Selection)

- FC Dallas (Coach’s Selection) Sam Surridge - Nashville SC (Coach’s Selection)

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