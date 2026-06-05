USMNT XI vs. Germany: Pochettino Missing Star Defender—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Mauricio Pochettino has just 90 more minutes of soccer to get the U.S. men’s national team ready for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with a send-off friendly against Germany on Saturday afternoon as the final test.

After trialing 22 of his 26 total players in a confidence-building 3–2 win over Senegal last week, the Argentine boss views the final friendly as an opportunity to nail down his best players, with the expectation of limiting the number who will feature while still tinkering with specifics.

“What we need to do from the beginning is to prepare in the best way that all the players have the possibility to play or to compete,” Pochettino told reporters in Chicago on Friday, ahead of the sold-out match at Soldier Field. “A few players are not going to be involved. There’s no place for everyone to play minutes, but we are going to try to make the best decision.”

Yet, he gave no indication of what the final adjustments could look like or who he envisions in the starting lineup. What has become evident, though, is that Pochettino is acutely aware of the USMNT spotlight and the judgment he has often faced for his heavy rotations in previous matches as he figures out his best possible squad.

“If you play [with experiments] and something happens, or you take a risk, there’s always the haters today in social media that would never agree if you play with the player that you want,” he said. “No one is going to say anything if you make a good decision, but if something wrong happens, they say, you have no clue.”

With just a few fleeting moments left to figure out the best way to enter soccer’s most competitive tournament, Sports Illustrated looks to get into Pochettino’s head, predicting his potential lineup for Saturday’s clash against the high-powered German squad.

No Chris Richards for Final Friendly

Chris Richards is often the USMNT’s most calming defensive presence. | Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

While Pochettino refused to provide specific updates on other players’ health, he ruled out star center-back Chris Richards for the match, as the Crystal Palace defender continues to work his way back from an ankle injury suffered last month. At the same time, he stressed that no players will be put at risk as they might otherwise be in a pivotal World Cup game.

“[Richards] is not ready to compete and to play,” Pochettino said. “In the next few days, we have the possibility to assess him and his ankle, then to make a decision.”

⚠️ Key injuries, doubts, suspended: Chris Richards

🔢 Predicted formation: 3-4-3

USMNT Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

How Mauricio Pochettino could set up the USMNT against Germany. | FotMob

GK: Matt Freese—After not playing at all against Senegal, given Matt Turner and Chris Brady split the game, expect the New York City FC man to get the full 90 minutes, and if he does well, he could be tipped as the World Cup starter.

RCB: Alex Freeman—The Villarreal wingback and center back offers a versatile skillset, as well as foresight to play out of the back.

CB: Mark McKenzie—With Chris Richards still out, expect McKenzie to take that role. He’ll need to be at his best, as there will likely be doubt around Richards’s fitness heading into next week’s World Cup opener.

LCB: Tim Ream—The USMNT’s World Cup captain needs to show more comfort under pressure, having struggled at points against Senegal.

RWB: Weston McKennie—Ever versatile in his roles with the USMNT and Juventus, McKennie’s abilities as a possession-oriented wingback could allow the team to shift its width throughout the match.

CM: Sebastian Berhalter—Pochettino called Berhalter “a monster” for how much energy he adds to the midfield. Expect the MLS All-Star to play some big minutes against Germany and at the World Cup.

CM: Tyler Adams—The piece that makes the USMNT tick in midfield, Adams will want to get some key minutes under his belt against top opposition.

LWB: Antonee Robinson—Versatile as a piece in the backline or as a wide midfielder, Robinson impressed in his showing against Senegal and could see himself in a more advanced position throughout the summer.

RW: Gio Reyna—Lauded as one of the most talented players on the USMNT, seeing Reyna in more minutes will be vital to assessing whether he can play a significant role in big World Cup moments.

ST: Folarin Balogun—After hitting the back of the net against Senegal and scoring another goal that got called back for offside, Balogun will want to fine-tune his approach to be clinical in the most important games.

LW: Christian Pulisic—Off the back of an electrifying one-goal, one-assist performance against Senegal, Pulisic will want to maintain his rekindled form against Germany to head into the World Cup on a high.

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