Uzbekistan vs. Colombia—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Uzbekistan makes its World Cup debut on Wednesday night when it faces Colombia—the first time the pair have ever crossed paths.
Ranked 14th in FIFA’s World Rankings, Colombia finished third in CONMEBOL qualifying, finishing level on points with Uruguay, Brazil, and Paraguay but edging ahead on goal difference. Inevitably, Colombia is favorite and arrives at the tournament in strong form, with recent friendly wins over Costa Rica and Jordan.
Uzbekistan, ranked 50th, secured its place by finishing second behind Iran in its AFC qualifying group. Since then, it has produced mixed results in friendlies, suffering defeats to the Netherlands, Canada and Uruguay, but also picking up wins over Kuwait and Egypt to show it can compete at this level.
That contrast suggests Uzbekistan will need a major performance to trouble one of South America’s strongest sides.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.