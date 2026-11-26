Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has revealed his optimism over the knee injury suffered by winger Víctor Muñoz in Wednesday’s 3–0 victory over Club Brugge, but did not know whether the Spain international will be back in time for this weekend’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

The summer signing was forced off shortly before halftime after suffering a knock to the knee. Muñoz was in significant pain as he left the field, sparking concerns that he may have suffered a serious injury.

Iraola confirmed those fears had subsided fairly quickly after the victory, although further scans will be needed to determine the severity of his injury.

“That was the worst part of the game, definitely,” Iraola said of the injury to Muñoz. “Víctor was in a lot of pain when he left the pitch. He was a lot more positive after the game had finished. It was a knock to the knee.

“Now we have to assess him and see if the knee presents well tomorrow. It’s very early to tell whether there’s something more than just a knock. In the moment it was very painful, but after the game he was more optimistic.”

That confidence was shared by midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who told LFCTV: “I think he will be fine. It was just a knock.

“Because the game was intense, ups and downs, he was sprinting probably 700 meters in the first 10 minutes! So he got a little bit tired and also got a hit, so the doctors obviously just decided it was better to take him off.”

Liverpool’s Limited Options to Face Everton

Víctor Muñoz (right) could be facing a spell on the sidelines. | BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/Belga/AFP/Getty Images

While losing Muñoz, who has started half of his 14 appearances across all competitions this season, may not sound like a significant blow in isolation, the fact he is joining another winger, Cody Gakpo, on the sidelines is a major issue for Iraola.

With Gakpo missing the last two games with a calf injury, Muñoz has been the first alternative to starting duo Bradley Barcola and Rio Ngumoha. The options to rest and rotate are increasingly slim for Iraola, who now only has the unfancied Federico Chiesa in reserve.

In a game with as much energy and physicality as the Merseyside derby, Iraola will have wanted more options available to him. Any further injuries now threaten to pose a massive problem for the new Liverpool boss.

The positive news is that Gakpo and Muñoz are both expected back fairly soon, but the hectic December schedule means there is little room for setbacks. After the derby this Sunday, Liverpool have no fewer than eight matches scheduled before the end of the year. Rotation will be key but, as it stands, that is not possible.