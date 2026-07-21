The 2026 World Cup XI | SIFC

This is Sports Illustrated combined 11 of World Cup 2026.

As a goalkeeper, a surprise.

Orlando Hill from Paraguay.

Right back, Pedro Poro, what a tournament, what a surprise, defensively and offensively.

Perfect.

Left back, Marco Correa, what do we have to say, the best left back in the tournament.

As a center back, we have Laporte.

I would say one of the surprises of the tournament, together with Kubbassy, but the other center back is Christian Romero, defensive lead of Argentina.

In the midfield we have Rhodri, the best player of the tournament , as Guardiola said a few months ago, in the World Cup, you're going to see the real Rhodri .

And then we have.

Leandro Paredes, not an exceptional performance in the final, but overall a really good tournament.

And then behind the striker we have a fantastic tri-o.

As a 10, Jude Bellingham, 7 goals scored in the tournament.

The record for an English player in a single World Cup, Lionel Messi, probably the last World Cup, but what a way.

To say goodbye as a left winger, Kylian Mbappe, all-time goal scoring in World Cup history, Golden Boots of this tournament, what else do we have to say?

Last but not least, our striker Erlich Braud Allen, who led Norway to a historical quarterfinal in the World Cup.

Great goal, great performances, great games.

We already miss this World Cup.