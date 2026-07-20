The Packers Could Compete For A Division Title

So this is a team that is on my list of teams that can win the Super Bowl.

And, you know, I look at it and this isn't the exercise we're doing, but it's like you want to minimize the ifs, like if this is healthy, if this works out, if this goes well.

But Jordan Love taking the next step plus, um, Micah Parsons and what he can give the Packers whenever he comes back.

The first thing that I'll say about Jordan Love is, And this is a credit to a fan base that I rarely give credit to, but Packers fans had been complaining about, I think, the lack of proper credit for Jordan Love for years, right?

And the, the sort of inference that he's just erratic and that he throws the, you know, throws the ball in dangerous situations.

Jordan Love was a statistical darling last year.

Um, his bad throw percentage was at an all-time low.

I think his EPA and completion percentage over expectation was only below Drake May and Brock Purdy, who's just like a god, uh, when it comes to advanced statistics.

Um, I thought he had really, really brilliant stretches of football.

And I think that happens to quarterbacks who, they have the good season before they enter that phase of their career where they're just universally recognized as great all the time.

And I think that's what's happening to Jordan Love now.

You know what I'm saying?

I, I, I think that Jordan Love is, is in that era.

Like I think we're entering the, well, it's, I guess it's the summer of love.

So it's going to be the fall of love.

Um, and if you can get anything because I don't think there's a.

Huge drop off between Jeff Halley and then going to Jonathan Gannon at the defensive coordinator spot.

It's not like the fault, the, the, the floor is going to fall out and you're going to land in the cellar, right?

I, I think Gannon's a good defensive coordinator and has proven as such over the course of his career.

I think this Packers team could be really good.

I don't think that they're going to win the NFC North, but I think that they could be very dangerous.

And The ifs are more palatable to me.

Like, if Micah Parsons can be good coming off an ACL and if Jordan Love can go to universally recognizable top five on a, on a, you know, unarguable star, which I think he is.

So I, I would say like I looked at the Packers and the Seahawks as similar going into last year, and I probably said this right here on the podcast, if not, I wrote it, and I still feel this way about them.

I, I thought both the Packers and Seahawks last year had really good young bases of talent where if certain guys could elevate and go from good to great, then the sky was the limit, and I think with Seattle that happened, right?

Like, so Seattle, JSN good to great.

You could argue Charles Cross was already great, but there's a great young left tackle.

Uh, Devin Witherspoon, I think, went from really good to great.

And so you had all these players, uh, Byron Murphy, I think would be another one, right?

Um, Kenneth Walker, I think you'd argue went from good to great when it mattered most.

And so, like you had this good balanced group of young players, and all they needed was a couple of guys or a bunch of guys to take a step.

And those guys all collectively took that step, we know the results of it now.

I'm gonna give you, like, I'm gonna just start reading off names for you , OK?

Um, but this is the way I look at it with this group, right?

Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jaden Reed, Jordan Morgan moving over to left tackle, um, Tucker Kraft if he comes back.

On the defensive side of the ball, Devonte Wyatt, uh, Lucas Van Ness, uh, Edger and Cooper, I think is a very big one for the, for the, for the Packers.

I know they think the world of him.

Um, you know, Keyshawn Nixon, can he be a little bit more than he's been a corner?

You know, so you start to look at like the names, um, Javon Bullard, like there are all of these guys that I think are already good players, where if a few of them can elevate from being really good players to becoming great players, now all of a sudden, I think you've got a real Super Bowl contender, and Love would probably be in that category too, right?

Like can he elevate from being a really good quarterback to becoming a great quarterback.

Um, You know, so I think, I, I, I, I think the, the, the Packers have done a really nice job of building a roster that's got a lot of balance, that doesn't have a lot of holes.

And now, like, let's see who the difference makers are.

And, and like you said, I think the, the rub here, and I mentioned one of these guys just now, you mentioned the other, is what do Tucker Kraft and Micah Parsons look like coming off of injury cause one of those guys, Parsons is already a first-team All-Pro type of player, and I think the other guy, Tucker Kraft has the ability to be.

By the way, Packers, uh, team defense workouts in Micah Parsons' backyard this summer.

Something to love, right?

He's got a full Dallas.

I mean, he's got like a gigantic turf field back there.

So I don't know.

Maybe the vibes are good.

Is this in Dallas or is this?

I'll send it to you just so you can have a look, take a look at it, um.

That's the other part of it, right, is in.

They fell apart defensively without him last year.

Um, and, and it makes sense because I think that they poured a lot of resources obviously into bringing him in.

They spent A decent amount of their picks on the defensive side of the ball.

I think what their 2nd round pick, their 3rd round pick, their 4th round pick were all defensive players.

Even though Burton, that offensive lineman in the 5th round, I actually like him a lot.

I have in my 100 Bowl predictions that I think he's going to be the highest graded PFF rookie offensive lineman of the Year.

So look out for that.

Um, but, You know, I think that they have great potential the name too.

Oh, forget about it.

Yes, uh, I just think.

They have the potential to be that kind of dynamic and explosive, that team that Seattle was like, I think all the pieces are there for Green Bay and the quarterback play obviously has a way higher, higher ceiling, and it's not like every team has to be built like Seattle.

That's not what I'm saying.

I'm saying that there needs to be these different ingredients, but I don't know.

Micah Parsons is the other part of this.

What have you heard about his health and how does, uh, how he's looking at this point during his stage?

Yeah, I am looking at Micah Parsons' backyard, by the way, and this looks.

Really, really nice.

Yeah, is that his personal logo?

I'm assuming, right, like in the turf you gotta, if you're gonna do your own turf field, you gotta have a personal logo at that point, right, right, right, um, yeah, so I remember when we all made fun of RG3 for the launch of his personal logo.

Now they all have one, Yeah, I, I think like I, I, I think right now it's, it's a little iffy and it sounds to me like they're gonna be really careful with him and the goal is to be getting to, to get him back to, to full speed, um, at some point this year, um, and like everything's gonna be pointed towards that.

So when is, was his injury in December, is that right?

I think, right?

Yes, early December maybe.

So, like I think we're looking at, you know, if we see him in camp, it'll be paced.

I don't know if that's all that likely.

I think he probably starts camp on the pop, and I think they kind of play it from here, play it by ear from there.

But I don't think that this is something where the Packers are gonna be pushing him.

Like I think they want him to take his time and I think the goal will be Like, let's see if we can get like a 100% Micah Parsons back at some point this year and take the steps that we think are necessary to get there.

I just think if he can be.

90% of Micah Parsons by the start of November, this team is on a collision course with like a potential conference championship.

I don't know.

That's just me.