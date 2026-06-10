The Ultimate World Cup Team Performance | SIFC

Welcome everybody.

This is Sports Illustrated Football Club.

We are gonna discuss about the ultimate team performance in the World Cup history.

Ryan, I'm gonna come to you.

If I ask you the best team performance in World Cup history, what's your answer?

What's your team?

It's a difficult one.

My father told me so many times about Brazil 1970 or Netherlands 1974.

But uh of course I didn't see those games live.

I wasn't here, but I remember 12 years ago watching live, uh, Brazil, Germany in Belorizonte and I don't think I remember being so shocked in front of a match like I was that day.

I think that it wasn't just me.

I think that nobody could believe what we were seeing in that moment, like Germany crushing Brazil, making the most successful football nation of all times look like.

Sunday league team.

For Brian, it's Germany 2014 for you, Dan.

So while I appreciate that performance and that team, I've gone for Brazil 1970.

Now I wasn't alive there , so I, I didn't see, I didn't see this live, but I've watched, uh, videotapes of this hundreds of times.

I used to have this video called The Boys from Brazil, so this just sums up the, the joy and the sort of party carnival of, of, uh, of football, of soccer.

Um, in the sense of so many great players, obviously the, the likes of, uh, of Pele, um, I don't think he was my favorite player of that team.

I think actually my favorite player of that team was, uh, Rivolina, who, you know, left footed, a pioneer of that style, big mustache, and, and this, this team.

You know, with the likes of Jazzinho, who scores in every round, it was just pure joy, um, and summed up perfectly by that 4th goal in the in the World Cup final against Italy where.

You know, the, the move starts in defense and even the you know the central defender Clo Clo Dualdo, even he's doing stepovers and slaloming around, you know , opposition players in in defense, you know, and the ball just gets played around, everybody gets a touch, and then Carlos Alberto steaming onto.

A Pele layoff and it's one of those shots where he strikes it and it just stays about that distance off the ground all the way into the goal.

It was just a perfect team where they were just, everything was about attacking, flair.

Pele in another game has a shot from his own half.

It doesn't go in , but no one's ever seen this before, and it was just, you know, so joyous, um, probably because defenses hadn't learned how to.

Defend against teams like that, but you know, if I could watch football like that all the time, I would.

Dreamy football.

Now Brian was in the stadium for, for the game of Germany.

You couldn't be in the stadium.

Have you ever watched a World Cup game in the stadium?

I've watched two World Cup games, one of which was Italy against USA in 2006 and also saw Brazil against Australia, that, that same tournament.

Um, and both good games for, for different reasons.

Um, I loved being among the , uh, the US fans for the, for the US games and all the, all the hilarious chants.

Um, and, but watching a Brazil a game for Brazil in the Allianz Arena, it was hotter than the sun.

It was like too hot, uh, that day, um, amazing, such fun.

So Brazil, Germany, history of the World Cup.