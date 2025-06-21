‘Willing to Wait’—Viktor Gyokeres Holding Out for Preferred Transfer After Juventus Approach
Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyökeres is willing to wait until late in the transfer window in the hope of securing his dream transfer to Arsenal, a report has claimed.
Gyökeres has attracted interest from most of Europe’s elite sides after two dazzling seasons with Sporting, racking up 97 goals in 102 games across all competitions. He is known to be keen to play in the Premier League, where Arsenal and Manchester United are among his admirers.
With dreams of playing at the highest level, Gyökeres is said to have informed United that he does not want to move to Old Trafford this summer, with Arsenal his preferred landing spot.
While the Gunners have given serious thought to signing the Swede, they are believed to be exploring other options as it stands, with Benjamin Šeško of RB Leipzig also in their sights.
Arsenal’s reluctance to pursue a move has opened the door for Juventus to establish themselves as suitors, but according to Record, Gyökeres is prepared to dismiss their approach and wait for an offer from the Gunners.
Talks between Arsenal and Sporting are described as “frozen” but Gyökeres believes there is still a chance of an agreement being reached, and while the Premier League side are still searching for a striker, he plans to give his priority to Mikel Arteta.
Arsenal’s search for a new striker is far from advanced, with Gyökeres not yet formally ruled out as a target, and so it seems as though the 27-year-old is prepared to remain patient in the hope that Arsenal decide to pursue his signature.
Also chasing Gyökeres are Atlético Madrid and a handful of clubs in Saudi Arabia, but his focus remains on the Premier League. Previous reports have suggested he may be open to approaches from Liverpool and Manchester City—also teams among Europe’s elite—but his heart is set on a move to Arsenal.