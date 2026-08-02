How Vinícius Jr’s Proposed Arsenal Salary Would Compare to Rest of Premier League Champions

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to go all-in to secure the signing of Vinícius Jr. from Real Madrid in a deal that would send shockwaves across world soccer.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners are willing to offer the Brazilian forward a salary exceeding the roughly €475,000 (£400,000, $549,000) per week he currently earns at the Bernabéu, with finances reportedly not considered an obstacle in their pursuit.

The Athletic has also suggested that any potential agreement could include additional financial incentives, such as a significant sign-on bonus and image rights package, further increasing the value of the deal.

If Arsenal can pull it off, it would not only represent a statement of intent from the reigning Premier League champions as they look to defend their title, but would also make Vinícius one of the highest-paid players in English soccer history.

But how exactly would his proposed salary compare to the salaries of the rest of Arsenal’s squad—and the Premier League as a whole?

Vinícius Jr’s Proposed Arsenal Salary Compared to Gunners Teammates

Saka and Rice are among Arsenal’s top earners. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images)

Even if Vinícius Jr. were to receive exactly the same salary he currently earns at Real Madrid, he would immediately become Arsenal’s highest-paid player—and by a considerable margin.

The Gunners’ current top earner is Bukayo Saka, who signed a new five-year contract earlier this year reportedly worth around £300,000 ($402,000) per week. While that represents a significant rise for the England international, it still falls well below the figure Vinícius would command.

Kai Havertz is Arsenal’s second-highest earner, according to The Guardian, taking home approximately £280,000 ($378,000) per week—a somewhat surprising ranking given the club’s other high-profile stars.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports that Declan Rice earns around £250,000 ($337,000) weekly, while club captain Martin Ødegaard is slightly behind on approximately £240,000 ($319,000) per week, according to The Athletic, with his current contract running until 2028.

A salary matching Vinícius’s current Real Madrid deal would therefore place him comfortably above the rest of Arsenal’s squad.

How Vinícius Jr’s Salary Would Compare to Arsenal’s Top-Earners

Arsenal Players Weekly Earnings Vinícius Júnior (prospective) ≥ $549,000 Bukayo Saka $402,000 Kai Havertz $378,000 Declan Rice $337,000 Martin Ødegaard $319,000

Vinícius Jr’s Proposed Arsenal Salary Compared to Rest of Premier League

Haaland dominates the Premier League in more ways than one. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Although Vinícius Jr. would become Arsenal’s highest-paid player, he still would not sit atop the Premier League’s wage rankings.

That title currently belongs to Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City striker signed a remarkable nine-and-a-half-year contract extension in January 2025, with The Guardian reporting that the deal is worth around £500,000 ($674,000) per week.

The eye-watering salary reflects Haaland’s extraordinary impact since arriving at the Etihad. The Norwegian has established himself as the most-feared goalscorer in English soccer, winning three Golden Boots across his first four Premier League seasons.

Should Vinícius complete his proposed move to Arsenal on the kind of salary being reported, only Haaland would remain ahead of him among the Premier League’s highest earners.

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