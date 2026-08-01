Vinicius Junior ‘Open’ to Arsenal Transfer—But There’s a Huge Catch

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior is reported to be open to joining Arsenal this summer, but he continues to prioritize a new contract with his current employers and is even prepared to reduce his demands to try and facilitate an agreement.

Madrid are believed to have issued an ultimatum to Vinícius, making it clear they will not increase their latest offer of a new contract. Both parties are united in their desire to strike a deal over an extension, but financial issues continue to stand in the way.

Salary is not the primary issue in negotiations, but rather the winger’s request for a renewal bonus—something Madrid do not offer any player. Vinícius wants an overall package that rivals that handed to Kylian Mbappé, whose wage is comparable to Vinícius but also benefits from a bumper signing-on fee following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

According to The Athletic, Vinícius is prepared to soften his stance when it comes to negotiations with Madrid. He has publicly and repeatedly proclaimed a desire to remain at the Bernabéu and is prepared to reduce his demands in the hope of thrashing out an agreement.

In the event that an agreement cannot be reached, Arsenal will try to capitalize and it is said that Vinícius would not be against a switch to the Premier League champions.

Arsenal Ready to Make Huge Financial Commitment

Arsenal are going to have to spend big to land Vinícius Jr. | Eduardo Carmim/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Just as Mbappé continues to profit from the signing-on fee handed to him in 2024, Vinícius recognizes a similar financial package could be on the table from Arsenal.

The report claims those in charge at the Emirates have already approved an offer that would shatter their current wage structure, believing Vinícius represents the sort of superstar addition that could easily take the team to the next level.

Included in the package could be a signing-on bonus as well as image rights. AS claim Madrid own 50% of Vinícius’s image rights which, given his status as one of the biggest players in the world, effectively pays his own salary at the Bernabéu.

Should Arsenal promise Vinícius a greater share of his image rights alongside a bumper salary and a signing-on bonus, their package could eclipse anything Madrid offers. The only question is whether Vinícius actually wants to take the Gunners up on their offer.

The Brazil international dreams of continuing with Madrid, where president Florentino Pérez is his biggest supporter. Everybody involved wants an extension to be agreed but Madrid have been famously stubborn with similar issues in the past.

A reduction in his demands feels like it will be crucial from Vinícius, although Madrid may also have to agree to compromise if they truly want to keep hold of the winger.

Only once all avenues have been exhausted will Vinícius start to thoroughly entertain a move to Arsenal.

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