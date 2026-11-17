The November international break was not welcomed by everyone, but one man relishing the time away from club soccer is Vinícius Júnior.

The Brazil forward scored a rapid-fire hat-trick as his team thrashed Singapore 7–0 in a friendly on Tuesday. The performance follows his brace in the 3–2 defeat to Japan just three days earlier.

Vinícius Jr was the star attraction on show at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, with thousands turning out to watch the Real Madrid superstar put on a first-half masterclass. The goals will come as a boost to the forward, who has struggled badly for Madrid so far in 2026–27.

Vinícius Jr’s 12-Minute Hat-Trick in Singapore

FIM DE JOGO!



🇸🇬 0 - 7 🇧🇷



⚽️ Vini Jr. (3x)

⚽️ Endrick

⚽️ Estêvão

⚽️ Rayan

⚽️ Allan



A SELEÇÃO BRASILEIRA GOLEIA SINGAPURA! 🇧🇷



O Brasil encerra 2026 com vitória no primeiro duelo da história contra os donos da casa!#BateNoPeito

ISSO É BRASIL! 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/OnL9WAvvHJ — brasil (@CBF_Futebol) November 17, 2026

It took just nine minutes for Vinícius Jr to open the scoring, as he spun away from his marker with a single touch, set himself and finished past the keeper from an angle. Just five minutes later, he tapped into an empty net for his second after being offered up a goal on a plate by Real Madrid teammate Endrick, who had beaten a half-hearted Singapore offside trap.

It was a similar story for the hat-trick goal on 21 minutes, as a Brazil through ball once again took Singapore’s defense out of the game with Estêvão squaring for Vinícius Jr to complete the move.

The forward celebrated by holding up three fingers, sticking out his tongue and covering his eyes.

The treble marked Vinícius Jr’s first international hat-trick of his career, while he might have had even more on the day—taking six shots on target before being hooked just after the hour mark for Manchester City youngster Allan.

Endrick, Estêvão and Rayan were Brazil’s other scorers, with an own goal from Raoul Suhaimi completing an emphatic 7–0 scoreline.

Vinícius Júnior vs. Singapore

Statistic Total Minutes Played 61 Goals 3 Shots 6 Shots on Target 6 Chances Created 3 Touches 41 Touches in Opposition Box 9 Dispossessed 1 Successful Dribbles 1

Little to Learn From Star Turn

The Real Madrid superstar was simply too good for Singapore. | Masashi Hara/Getty Images

The news of Vinícius Jr’s goals will prick attentions in Madrid, with the form of Los Blancos’ No. 7 an unwanted and ongoing issue so far in 2026–27.

The 26-year-old has scored just once all season—the third in a 4–1 win over Real Sociedad back in August—and has looked well off the pace for much of the campaign, with his confidence clearly affected.

The situation was compounded by the four-match ban the winger received for pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair in the win over Villarreal back in October. While Yan Diomande and Arda Güler have shone in the wide positions in Vinícius Jr’ absence, the hope is that the Brazilian will soon rediscover the sparkle that made him worthy of a huge-money contract extension this summer.

Five goals in two games for Brazil is certainly an attention-grabbing return for Vinícius Jr, who only scored once from the penalty spot during the previous international break in three outings against Australia (twice) and India. However, whether Vinícius Jr is now turning a corner remains to be seen.

While a brace against Japan is impressive, there is little to be learned from a big friendly win against Singapore, ranked 148th in the world by FIFA. Brazil has not faced a lower-ranked side since 1998 and the difference in quality between Vinícius Jr and the players available to Singapore is stark.

‘I’m Human’—Vinícius Jr Speaks Out

Vinícius Jr is available for Madrid again after suspension. | Asuka Chan/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s match, Vinícius Jr addressed his own form, admitting both the World Cup and summer transfer interest may have played a part in his struggles.

“Losing so early [at the World Cup] was something we didn’t expect. So I used the holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax, and spend more time with my family. I ended up training less than in recent years,” he said.

“This may have affected my start to the season. Also, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs interested last summer, I felt really overwhelmed, as was the situation at Real Madrid. But the season is very long.”

He added: “Maintaining such a high level for so long is always very difficult. I think only Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi have managed it for so many years, reaching the same numbers. I’m human, I make mistakes often, but I always try to improve. I try to understand football better, the day-to-day, but I’m 26 years old and I also have to enjoy life a little.”

Vinícius Jr returns to club duty and will be available for selection again following his suspension when Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo on Saturday, Nov. 21.