Vinicius Jr’s Honest Explanation for Real Madrid Struggles Comes With Crucial Reminder

Real Madrid winger Vinícius Júnior has confessed the dramatic events of this summer have contributed to what he acknowledged has been a disappointing start to the 2026–27 season.

After crashing out of the World Cup in the round of 16 at the hands of Erling Haaland’s Norway, Vinícius Jr had little time to reflect as he was thrust into a whirlwind of uncertainty surrounding his club future.

Eighteen months of speculation led to a summer in which a departure from Madrid seemed genuinely feasible, with Arsenal waiting to capitalize, only for a bumper new contract to keep Vinícius Jr as the second-highest earner in a Real Madrid squad going through a period of upheaval under new manager José Mourinho following a presidential election.

Clearly, a return of one goal in 12 games is well below expectations, and Vinícius Jr admitted he is still coming to terms with the challenges of this summer.

“I don’t think I prepared better after the World Cup because the impact of this tournament is very significant for all Brazilians,” he told a press conference. “Losing so early was something we didn’t expect. So I used the holidays to enjoy myself, rest, relax and spend more time with my family.

“I ended up training less than in recent years. This may have affected my start to the season.

“Also, regarding my contract renewal, with so many clubs interested last summer, I felt really overwhelmed, as was the case with the situation at Real Madrid. But the season is very long.”

Vinícius Jr’s Promise to Real Madrid Fans

Vinícius Jr pointed to history in his defense. | Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Having perhaps spent too long dwelling on the past this summer, Vinícius Jr was keen to look to the future.

He may have endured a slow start to the campaign, but once the pressure rises towards the end of the campaign, the winger vowed to turn up and make the difference for a Real Madrid side that hopes to compete for glory in both La Liga and the Champions League.

“Last season, up until December, I had only scored five goals,” he stressed. “Then, I finished with more than 20 goals, like in all the other seasons. I think I’m improving, evolving, because, at the most crucial moment of the season, I’m always there.

“Maintaining such a high level for so long is always very difficult. I think only Cristiano Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi have managed it for so many years, reaching the same numbers.

“I’m human, I make mistakes often, but I always try to improve. I try to understand football better, the day-to-day, but I’m 26 years old and I also have to enjoy life a little.”

How Vinícius Jr’s Slow Start Compares to Previous Seasons

Season Goals Before December Final Goal Tally 2026–27 1* TBC 2025–26 5 22 2024–25 12 22 2023–24 6 24 2022–23 10 23 2021–22 11 22

*three more games to play

The numbers show that Vinícius Jr can be guilty of making slow starts to seasons. His goal returns in each of his five full years as a superstar have been remarkably similar, but his performances in the months leading up to December have fluctuated wildly.

Three years have brought relatively even goal splits across the first and second halves of the season, but 2023–24 and 2025–26 started with just six and five goals, respectively. As he points out, that did not stop him from raking in the goals when the pressure ramped up later on.

That being said, this season is particularly off the pace. With just one goal to his name and a catalog of poor performances that hardly inspire optimism about the future, Vinícius Jr is fighting to prove he even deserves the minutes to try and add to that tally.

Having served a four-game domestic suspension for a hair pull, Vinícius Jr has watched Yan Diomande dazzle in his preferred left-wing role. If Mourinho is selecting his team based on current form and output, the Côte d’Ivoire international will keep his starting role without debate.

A second-half resurgence, as we saw in both 2023–24 and 2025–26, is going to be needed from Vinícius Jr if he is going to silence the doubters. However, with more superstars fighting for minutes than ever before, the chances of that happening are as slim as they have ever been.