Vinicius Jr Lands Sweet Champions League Record Against Jose Mourinho

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior enacted sweet revenge over Benfica on Wednesday night, becoming the first player in Champions League history to score in both legs of a knockout tie against a José Mourinho side.

An ugly cloud hovered over the knockout phase playoff tie after Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni allegedly called Vinicius Jr a “monkey” in Lisbon. Suddenly the conversation of the first leg shifted from the Brazilian’s brilliant match-winner to something far more shameful, made worse by Mourinho insinuating the No. 7 incited the abuse simply by celebrating his golazo.

One week later, Vinicius Jr responded with another goal in the second leg to seal Real Madrid’s 2–1 victory on the night, as well as their place in the round of 16. The No. 7 triumphantly pulled out the same dance moves, all while the suspended Mourinho reportedly watched the match from a team bus.

To make the night worse for the self-styled ‘Special One,’ he ended up on the wrong side of a record. In his illustrious career, spanning over two decades, Mourinho never had a rival player score in both legs of a Champions League knockout tie against a team he managed ... until now.

Vinicius Jr Building His Legacy on Europe’s Biggest Stage

Never change Vini. pic.twitter.com/ZXBPZYKArH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) February 25, 2026

Ever since Kylian Mbappé made the move to the Spanish capital, the Frenchman has become the new face of Real Madrid, a position previously held by Vinicius Jr. But with the team’s leading goalscorer out injured on Wednesday, it was his partner up top stepping up when it mattered most.

Vinicius Jr’s performances across both legs of the knockout phase playoff tie come as no surprise to Madridistas. At age 25, the winger already has a staggering résumé in the competition that includes two Champions League titles.

He has recorded 32 goals and 30 assists on Europe’s biggest stage, and 26 of those goal contributions have come in the knockout stage. Vinicius Jr is also the Brazilian with the most knockout goals in Champions League history with 14.

It’s become customary, almost routine, for the No. 7 to produce big moments in the most important matches, something Mourinho learned first hand this season.

What’s Next for Real Madrid in the Champions League?

Real Madrid and Manchester City could meet for the fifth consecutive knockout stage. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

Real Madrid booked their place in the last 16 on Wednesday night, but they still do not know which opponent is waiting for them: Manchester City or Sporting CP. The team will learn their fate during the draw on Friday.

Another tie with the Cityzens almost feels inevitable; the two sides have faced off in the knockout stage in the last four seasons—and the winner of that tie has gone on to win the tournament on three of those occasions. They have also already clashed in 2025–26 during the league stage, an encounter Man City won 2–1 back in December.

Arbeloa is one of many expecting to see another edition of the modern-day European rivalry. “People have already gotten used to a Manchester City matchup, as it’s now six or seven years in a row. That’s many, but I’m sure we’ll face them again,” he said in his postgame press conference.

“The opponent doesn’t matter because it will be an incredibly difficult tie, especially knowing we’ll play the second leg away. Both opponents will be tough to beat.”

Indeed, Real Madrid will have to travel away from the Spanish capital for the deciding leg of the tie since they are the unseeded team in the draw. For either opponent, Arbeloa will be crossing his fingers that Mbappé is back healthy and joining Vinicius Jr in the attack.

