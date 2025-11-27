Vinicius Junior Closing on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid Record
Real Madrid may be struggling defensively, playing without five senior defenders and starting goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in Greece on Wednesday night, but the goals were flying in as Los Blancos defeated Olympiacos in the Champions League.
Kylian Mbappé’s four-goal haul grabbed the headlines and made him just the fourth player in Real Madrid history to score four times in a single European Cup/Champions League match. The Frenchman joins Cristiano Ronaldo on that list, as well as Ferenc Puskás and Alfredo Di Stefano.
But there were also two assists in a strong performance from Vinicius Junior, who has come under fire this season over his frustrated demeanour and strained relationship with Xabi Alonso. Reports claim that the Brazilian is refusing to extend his contract with things between them as they are right now, but there was at least a congratulatory embrace caught on camera this week.
For Vinicius Jr, those two assists were his 26th and 27th for Real Madrid in the Champions League. The 2024 Ballon d’Or runner-up is now tied joint second on the club’s all-time list in Europe’s elite competition, matching Karim Benzema’s tally of 27. The record, held by Ronaldo, is 31.
Real Madrid’s Top Champions League Assist Providers
Player
Time at Real Madrid
Champions League Assists for Real Madrid
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
2009–18
31
2= Vinicius Junior
2018–Present
27
2= Karim Benzema
2009–23
27
4. Marcelo
2007–22
24
On two for this season so far, Vinicius Jr got as many as seven Champions League assists during the 2021–22 campaign alone, so it’s plausible that he could yet catch and overtake Ronaldo before 2025–26 is out. However, the Brazilian’s future at the club beyond this season is increasingly in doubt.
Is Vinicius Junior’s Time at Real Madrid Running Out?
The aforementioned contract that hasn’t been renewed will soon enter its final 18 months. After the January transfer window, the situation is going to fast come to a head where a decision one way or another needs to be made.
If Real Madrid get to next summer without a renewal in place, the club suddenly become very vulnerable to the possibility of losing one of the biggest names in world soccer as a free agent in 2027. That scenario could prompt a reluctant sale, although the problem for Vinicius Jr, determined to be viewed at least equal to Mbappé, is the lack of options if he does walk.
Very few clubs anywhere in the world have the kind of money being talked about—supposedly as much as €30 million ($34.8 million) annually—and it perhaps limits him to just Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City should he wish to stay in Europe.
Even then, PSG have steered clear of such high-profile individuals since Mbappé left in 2024, directly correlating with their overdue success in the Champions League, while Vinicius Jr hardly seems suited to the Premier League amid a recent shift back to a more physically punishing era in England.
Saudi Arabia is the financially lucrative alternative but comes with major concessions regarding the lesser standard of competition and massively reduced global interest.