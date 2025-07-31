Vinicius Junior Names Real Madrid Legend, NBA Star As Biggest Idols
Vinícius Júnior revealed Cristiano Ronaldo and LeBron James are two of his biggest inspirations in his quest for greatness at Real Madrid.
The number seven at Real Madrid is one of the most iconic shirts in all of soccer. Ronaldo etched his name into Spanish and European history while playing with seven on his back, leaving behind a near-impossible standard to live up to. Vinícius Júnior, though, embraced the challenge.
The 25-year-old became one of the best wingers in the world, building his own legacy in the legendary shirt. Vinícius Júnior helped Los Blancos win their 14th and 15th Champions League titles, along with 12 other trophies so far.
It comes as no surprise that the current No. 7 looks up to the former owner of his shirt when asked about his biggest idols in the sport.
“Cristiano Ronaldo has also inspired me with his incredible work and dedication,” Vinícius Júnior said in an interview with GQ Spain. “He never stops striving to be the best.”
In his nine-year stint in a white shirt, Ronaldo broke just about every goalscoring record in club history. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was also the driving force behind Real Madrid’s historic Champions League three-peat. Even at age 40, Ronaldo continues to shine, most recently in Portugal’s 2025 Nations League triumph.
Vinícius Júnior also turned to the NBA to name another one of his inspirations: “LeBron James for the same reasons, but also for what he’s done for his community, proving that greatness goes beyond performance.
“My biggest dream is to leave a legacy that goes beyond football, especially with all the work I’m doing through my foundation to improve the education system in Brazil.”
Vinícius Júnior founded the Instituto Viní. Jr in 2021 to support Brazilian public schools, giving back to his native country and community.
Of course, the winger also highlighted Seleção icons Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Neymar, “who represent so much to the Brazilian people and to Brazilian football.”
Vinícius Júnior became the first Brazilian player to win The Best FIFA Men’s Player Award for his brilliant 2023–24 season, which he capped off with a goal in the Champions League final to secure Real Madrid’s victory over Borussia Dortmund.
Although the superstar had an underwhelming 2024–25 campaign by his standards, he is looking forward to finding more success for both club and country in the coming years.
“I want to win more trophies with my club, win the biggest competitions with the national team, and continue inspiring the next generation to believe in themselves.”