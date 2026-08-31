Virgil van Dijk’s Review of Bradley Barcola Exposes What Liverpool Really Need

Bradley Barcola’s impending move to Liverpool was such an open secret by Saturday afternoon that Virgil van Dijk allowed himself to discuss the prospect of teaming up with the Paris Saint-Germain winger. It was telling that the Dutch skipper hailed one specific quality Barcola would bring to Anfield: pace.

Liverpool have been chasing attacking reinforcements all summer. After a successful game of hard ball with the defending European champions, the Reds managed to haggle Barcola’s asking price down to a total package worth $166 million (£123 million), which makes him the second-most expensive Premier League player of all time, rather than the outright leader as PSG had initially wanted.

There are many traits which have convinced Liverpool to spend such an eye-watering sum on Barcola. The established France international scored three goals at the World Cup, boasts two Champions League trophies and finished as PSG’s top scorer in Ligue 1 last season. He won’t be 24 until the day after the transfer window closes.

However, for Van Dijk, it was his fleetness of foot which stood out.

“He’s a player with pace,” the Dutch defender gushed when tentatively discussing an impending deal after Saturday’s 2–2 draw with Nottingham Forest. “I remember a goal he scored against Chelsea [in the Champions League]. If he comes here then he will be welcomed with open arms.”

Barcola is lightning across the turf. During PSG’s romp to a second continental crown, the Frenchman ranked as the second fastest winger across the entire competition, per FotMob. Intriguingly, that top speedster in question, Mika Godts, has been signed this summer by PSG as Barcola’s replacement.

Luis Enrique, much like Van Dijk, has little doubt how important pace remains in the modern game. Liverpool need as much as they can get.

Liverpool’s Exodus of Speed

Salah walked away from the final year of a bumper contract at Liverpool. | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Van Dijk was once one of the swiftest players in world soccer. During Liverpool's triumphant 2018–19 Champions League campaign, the Dutch defender clocked the fastest speed in the competition. However, as Father Time has steadily diminished the 35-year-old’s pace, the rest of his teammates have also slowed down.

The greatest iterations of Liverpool in recent years have been built around a frontline of concussive speed. Sadio Mané, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave the best in the division nightmares. “The forwards for Liverpool are good,” Pep Guardiola was memorably captured lamenting in Manchester City’s All or Nothing documentary from 2017–18. “Those three upfront. They scare me. They’re dangerous.”

All three have since departed, taking that fear factor with them.

Liverpool’s Fastest Players in 2025–26 Premier League Season

Player Top Speed Premier League Rank Jeremie Frimpong 22.6 mph 10th Ibrahima Konaté 22.4 mph 18th Andy Robertson 22.2 mph 35th Dominik Szoboszlai 22.1 mph 41st Hugo Ekitiké 21.9 mph 52nd Mohamed Salah 21.7 mph 82nd Conor Bradley 21.4 mph 115th

Stats via FotMob.

Not a single Liverpool forward ranked among the Premier League’s top 50 fastest players last season. Remarkably, a 34-year-old Salah who was collectively labeled as washed up remained the club’s quickest winger, outstripping the pedestrian set of Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and Florian Wirtz.

Even the players who could break out of first gear have left the club this summer, with Salah followed out of the door by Ibrahima Konaté and Andy Robertson. Hugo Ekitiké and Conor Bradley would appear to be too fast for their own good as they both continue to recover from lengthy injuries.

In a system which demands as much energy as the one set out by Andoni Iraola, Liverpool need pace. Victor Muñoz looks to have added some swiftness during his first few games on Merseyside while Barcola will hope to offer even more directness.

“He’s a good player,” Van Dijk concluded in his brief discussion of Barcola. “I don’t think there’s any doubt that a club like Liverpool is very attractive to very good players.”

Yet, that attraction—especially for someone so quick—runs both ways.