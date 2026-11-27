Chelsea’s reality is growing grimmer with each passing day.

The Blues suffered their third consecutive Premier League loss on Friday, falling 3–2 to No. 17 Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. It is the fourth loss in the last five league matches for Chelsea, who have not earned a single point since the 2–0 win over Manchester United last month. Although Xabi Alonso’s men remain eighth in league standings at the moment, they could fall as far as 13th this weekend.

Forest opened the scoring in the fifth minute, thanks to Igor Jesus’s blistering volley through the outstretched hands of Emiliano Martínez.

Chelsea center back Wesley Fofana proved the night’s main antagonist, though, jeered more for his recent unauthorized interview than his inexcusably poor defending. His failed attempt at settling the ball turned into a perfect giveaway to striker Liam Delap, who took off on the dribble into the final third. Fofana then frantically tackled Delap from behind inside the box, gifting Forest a penalty kick in the 51st minute. Morgan Gibbs-White promptly executed from the spot to double the hosts’ lead. Fofana was yanked five minutes later.

Gibbs-White cemented his second half brace with a blasted strike off a chip over the backline in the 72nd minute. Although Emanuel Emegha put together a second half brace of his own, it was ultimately not enough to overcome Forest, who are now three points clear of the relegation zone.

“It’s a difficult moment for everyone at the club, for the team, for the fans,” Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said after the game. “Disappointing again, to lose again, but we need to find solutions. We can’t stop.”

He added: ““ think we are low in confidence. You see that the team is struggling to hold a result. After getting to 2–1, we have conceded 3–1 when we had a little boost from [our goal]. Everything is not going our way, we are responsible for that, but we are responsible to try to find solutions.”

‘F--- Off’—Fofana Met With Angry Fans

Fofana (right) was met with “boos” from Chelsea fans. | Joe Giddens/PA Images/Getty Images

Fofana was subjected to the incessant jeers of the traveling Blues, including being booed upon every touch of the ball. “F--- off Fofana, you’re not wanted here,” they chanted.

The fans’ ire comes just days after Fofana sat for a controversial interview on Zack Nani’s YouTube channel, with multiple reports subsequently revealing that Chelsea had not authorized the appearance. The conversation, conducted in French, was misinterpreted in English in multiple ways, yet nonetheless did nothing to incite confidence in the floundering team.

Alonso settled the matter with Fofana prior to Friday’s match and reportedly considered the case “closed.” He came to the 25-year-old’s defense after the loss.

“We need to support everyone,” Alonso said about Fofana, who won just one of his five duels. “We don’t take apart anyone, and we need to stick together. We are in this together.”

Chelsea now turn their attention to Crystal Palace, whom they host at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Anything less than a victory against the bottom-of-the-league Eagles will not be tolerated, with the pressure on Alonso now at an all-time high.