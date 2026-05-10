West Ham vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal can close in on the Premier League title by beating the desperate West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The tension that was undermining the Gunners’ charge to glory has seemingly dissipated, and their progression into a first Champions League final in two decades means a party-like atmosphere has enveloped the red half of north London.

There’s business to take care of domestically, though, and Manchester City, who earned a last-gasp point at Everton on Monday night, can trim Arsenal’s advantage to two points with a win over Brentford on Saturday.

With encounters against Burnley and Crystal Palace’s reserves upcoming, this feels like a potential title-decider. Win, and the Gunners will be on the cusp of ending their 22-year wait for a Premier League trophy.

However, the Hammers, too, require a result. A draw wouldn’t be awful for the hosts, but Tottenham Hotspur’s recent spike means victory would be ideal to once again alleviate their relegation fears.

West Ham certainly haven’t performed like one of the division’s three worst-performing teams since Nuno Espírito Santo took charge, and they were unfortunate to succumb to a 3–0 defeat at Brentford last time out.

West Ham vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Gunners Close in on Title

Arsenal’s "starboy" looks sharp after recovering from an Achilles injury. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

A collapse in east London three seasons ago handed Man City the initiative in the title race. West Ham are playing for more than what they were then, and Nuno’s team is certainly capable of producing something special against this stern and suddenly liberated Arsenal side.

Jérémy Doku’s stunning equalizer at Everton means a draw on Sunday would open the door for a potential goal difference decider, but Arteta won’t be considering any result other than a victory.

The Spaniard knows just how big a step his team can take this weekend, and they’ll have the whole of north London behind them.

West Ham’s record vs. Arsenal : The Hammers have only lost to Liverpool (39 times) more frequently in the Premier League than Arsenal (38). The Gunners, meanwhile, have only beaten Everton (40 times) more in the competition’s history.

: The Hammers have only lost to Liverpool (39 times) more frequently in the Premier League than Arsenal (38). The Gunners, meanwhile, have only beaten Everton (40 times) more in the competition’s history. Arsenal’s recent result at London Stadium : The visitors enter Sunday’s game off the back of two emphatic victories in east London. Arsenal have won 6–0 and 5–2 on their two most recent visits, standing them in good stead.

: The visitors enter Sunday’s game off the back of two emphatic victories in east London. Arsenal have won 6–0 and 5–2 on their two most recent visits, standing them in good stead. Set-piece mismatch: Arsenal have gone off the boil from set-pieces as of late, but they’ve still scored the most goals from corners in the league (17). West Ham, meanwhile, have conceded a league-high 15 times from corners.

Prediction: West Ham 1–2 Arsenal

West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

West Ham could be unchanged despite losing at Brentford. | FotMob

West Ham’s pristine injury record should help them during what remains of the 2025–26 season, and there are no fitness setbacks to report heading into Sunday’s clash.

Nuno’s men really didn’t perform that badly at Brentford last weekend, and although they were beaten heavily, the hosts could be unchanged for Arsenal’s visit.

Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville are their two primary threats in attack, while Mateus Fernandes is bound to garner plenty of transfer buzz this summer, especially if the Hammers go down.

West Ham predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-4-1-1): Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Fernandes, Souček, Summerville; Pablo, Castellanos.

Arsenal are full steam ahead after progressing into the Champions League final. | FotMob

Arsenal sustained no fresh injuries from Tuesday night’s slog against Atlético Madrid, but Arteta can’t be expected to wheel out the same starting XI, despite the importance of this fixture.

The Gunners boss could make changes at fullback, while Kai Havertz was available in the week and is an option to offer Viktor Gyökeres respite up top. The Swede ran himself into the ground midweek, producing an excellent performance.

On the injury front, Arteta has said Jurriën Timber and Mikel Merino have “no chance” of returning from their respective setbacks this weekend. Arteta isn’t even sure whether the pair will play again this season.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Havertz.

What Time Does West Ham vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : London Stadium

: London Stadium Date : Sunday, May 10

: Sunday, May 10 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. BST / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Chris Kavanagh

: Chris Kavanagh VAR: Darren England

How to Watch West Ham vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

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