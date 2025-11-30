SI

West Ham vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool find themselves under immense pressure after three hefty defeats.

Ewan Ross-Murray

West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium.
West Ham host Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Liverpool are desperately searching for respite in the Premier League this Sunday at West Ham United as they seek to recover from three straight defeats.

The Reds suffered complete and utter humiliation once again on Wednesday night as they were beaten 4–1 by PSV Eindhoven on home soil, exacerbating their woes after three-goal defeats to Nottingham Forest and Manchester City previously. They now find themselves languishing in 12th and 13th in the Premier League and Champions League respectively.

A staggering nine defeats from 12 matches has heaped enormous pressure on Arne Slot, who has been completely unable to remedy Liverpool’s defensive disorganisation and attacking profligacy. The Dutchman has led the Reds into crisis.

Things could get even worse this weekend as Liverpool visit the resurgent Hammers. They have won their last two matches at the London Stadium and are unbeaten in three league games as Nuno Espírito Santo leaves his mark. They exited the relegation zone last weekend with their draw at Bournemouth, although they will be ruing the surrender of a two-goal advantage.

The silver lining for Liverpool is their impeccable record against West Ham. They have scored five goals against them on three separate occasions over the past two years, losing just one of the previous 20 meetings between the sides.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to a crucial clash for Liverpool.

What Time Does West Ham vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?

  • Location: London, England
  • Stadium: London Stadium
  • Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
  • Kick-off Time: 2:05 p.m. GMT / 9:05 a.m. ET / 6:05 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Darren England
  • VAR: Paul Tierney

West Ham vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)

  • West Ham: 0 wins
  • Liverpool: 4 wins
  • Draws: 1
  • Last meeting: Liverpool 2–1 West Ham (April 13, 2025)—Premier League

Current Form (All Competitions)

West Ham

Liverpool

Bournemouth 2–2 West Ham - 22/11/25

Liverpool 1–4 PSV Eindhoven - 26/11/25

West Ham 3–2 Burnley - 08/11/25

Liverpool 0–3 Nottingham Forest - 22/11/25

West Ham 3–1 Newcastle - 02/11/25

Man City 3–0 Liverpool - 09/11/25

Leeds 2–1 West Ham - 24/10/25

Liverpool 1–0 Real Madrid - 04/11/25

West Ham 0–2 Brentford - 20/10/25

Liverpool 2–0 Aston Villa - 01/11/25

How to Watch West Ham vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Peacock

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Caliente TV, FOX One

West Ham Team News

West Ham striker Callum Wilson
Callum Wilson is in excellent form.

West Ham look likely to be without three players for Liverpool’s visit. Third-choice goalkeeper Łukasz Fabiański is battling a back issue, Konstantinos Mavropanos is struggling with a muscle injury and Oliver Scarles is still missing after surgery on a fractured collarbone.

Espírito Santo could move away from the 3-4-3 system that was in operation at Bournemouth last weekend and return to the 4-1-4-1 he used against Newcastle United, with a few changes to personnel expected. Lucas Paquetá returns from his one-match suspension for picking up five yellow cards and will re-enter the team, while Crysencio Summerville could replace Luis Guilherme on the left wing.

Callum Wilson will be aiming to continue his purple patch having scored three across his last two matches.

West Ham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

West Ham predicted lineup
Lucas Paquetá is a much-welcomed returnee.

West Ham predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-1-4-1): Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Todibo, Diouf; Potts; Bowen, Fernandes, Paquetá, Summerville; Wilson.

Liverpool Team News

Hugo Ekitiké
Hugo Ekitiké came off injured against PSV.

Hugo Ekitiké was withdrawn during Liverpool’s defeat to PSV as he struggled with a back complaint, but is not expected to be out for any significant period of time, according to Slot. However, he’s touch-and-go for the weekend trip to the capital.

Alisson will return to the lineup having missed midweek through illness, while Florian Wirtz could be restored to the matchday squad after a brief setback suffered on international duty.

Slot has confirmed that Joe Gomez is “close” to being involved having been snubbed in recent matches due to a lingering fitness issue, but the Reds will continue without right backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

Young trio Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni and Jayden Danns are all sidelined.

Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. West Ham

Liverpool predicted lineup
Liverpool don't have many options to change things.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. West Ham (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Isak.

West Ham vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Liverpool are in dismal form with gaping holes in their defence, lethargy in their midfield and nervousness in their forward line. There is an expectation that things will turn around soon, but there is always the chance their situation worsens before it improves.

Slot’s position as manager is under serious threat and he will be desperate for a response from his players on Sunday. However, based on recent form, it’s impossible to predict that arriving.

West Ham, by contrast, are full of confidence having found their feet under new management, and they will smell blood at the London Stadium. An early goal for the Irons could send Liverpool into another downward spiral.

Could Liverpool really concede three goals for a fourth successive match? We think they just might.

Prediction: West Ham 3–2 Liverpool

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.

