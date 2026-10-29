What Is the B.O.A.T Award? Why Cristiano Ronaldo’s Latest Honor Is So Decisive

Cristiano Ronaldo added another honor to his illustrious résumé on Wednesday when he won the B.O.A.T award.

The Portugal international is one of the most decorated players in history. Ronaldo has taken home five Ballon d’Or awards, the second-most behind only long-term rival Lionel Messi, and has two Best FIFA Men’s Player awards.

His trophies for club and country are even more impressive. Ronaldo collected silverware for fun at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, winning five Champions League titles, three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles and two Serie A titles, as well as dozens of other prizes. The superstar forward also lifted the 2016 European Championship with Portugal.

Just when it seemed like there was nothing left for Ronaldo could win—let’s ignore the elephant in the room—he collected the inaugural B.O.A.T award.

What Is the B.O.A.T Award Ronaldo Won?

Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or award in 2008. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

B.O.A.T stands for Ballon d’Or of All Time, a new award created to award the greatest Ballon d’Or triumph in history. The pool of nominees included previous winners who took home soccer’s most prestigious individual prize more than twice.

Ronaldo ultimately claimed the honor for his maiden Ballon d’Or win in 2008. The all-time great was recognized for his sensational 2007–08 season with United that ended in Premier League and Champions League glory.

Ronaldo scored 42 goals across all competitions that season, picking up the Premier League Golden Boot and the European Golden Boot. His most important goal was no doubt his opener in the Champions League final against Chelsea, which the Red Devils eventually won on penalties.

The 2008 Ballon d’Or triumph edged out Messi’s 2012 Ballon d’Or win, which came second. Completing the podium was Ronaldo’s 2017 win.

Why Ronaldo’s Latest Ballon d’Or Honor Is So Decisive

Whenever Ronaldo and Messi go head-to-head, debate will always follow. But Ronaldo beating out Messi was arguably the smallest reason dividing opinions in the aftermath of the win.

The real head-turner was the voting process. The B.O.A.T. was voted for by fans so they could have their say in the most iconic Ballon d’Or triumph of all time.

The participating fans also had to pay €1 to cast their votes, stirring up the narrative that the award was essentially paid for, especially by supporters casting multiple votes.

Then there’s also the fact that only players who won at least two Ballon d’Or awards were up for the honor. Therefore, the nominee pool was extremely limited, leaving out great wins belonging to the likes of Raymond Kopa, Ronaldinho, Michael Owen and Luka Modrić.

Ronaldo still happily accepted the award, commemorating the moment on social media. “Football belongs to the fans! Thank you to all the fans around the world, the Ballon d’Or of All Time is also yours,” he wrote on Instagram.