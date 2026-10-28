Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win Prestigious Ballon d’Or Honor

Cristiano Ronaldo edged Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or of All Time (B.O.A.T) with his 2008 triumph recognized as the greatest Ballon d’Or win in history.

The legendary Ronaldo secured the first of his five total Ballon d’Or award wins in 2008 during his first chapter with Manchester United. Now, that accomplishment has been recognized as the greatest Ballon d’Or triumph of all time.

Only players that have won multiple Ballon d’Or awards were eligible for the B.O.A.T. award, with each of their wins in contention to earn recognition. Although Messi is the winningest player in Ballon d’Or history, it was Ronaldo’s maiden win that took home the prize.

The B.O.A.T. award was created by the Ballon d’Or this year. The winner was decided by fan votes, with those who wanted to cast their vote needing to pay €1. Voting opened on Oct. 1, and fans had until Oct. 27 to decide the winner.

Not to be confused with the Super Ballon d’Or, the B.O.A.T was launched so fans could have their say on the best individual award victory by multiple-time Ballon d’Or winners. Although Ronaldo won the prize, there’s no physical trophy for the B.O.A.T. award winner.

Two days after Harry Kane took home the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo’s 2008 victory claimed the recognition as the best of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2008: The Best Ballon d’Or of All Time

Cristiano Ronaldo had a simply sensational 2007–08 season. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo edged out Messi and Fernando Torres to win his maiden Ballon d’Or award in 2008 at 23 years old following a brilliant all-conquering season with Manchester United.

With Ronaldo as the centerpiece of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, Man Utd won the Premier League and the Champions League in 2007–08.

The then-electrifying winger dominated the Premier League and won the competition’s Golden Boot with 31 strikes. He also had eight goals and two assists in 11 Champions League matches, including a goal that helped United eventually defeat Chelsea on penalties in the first ever all-English final in the competition’s history.

Ronaldo finished the year with 42 goals across all competitions and took home the European Golden Boot. It was an outstanding campaign that confirmed Ronaldo’s status as an all-time great in waiting. He’d go on to win the award four more times during his time at Real Madrid.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed fans across the world voted Ronaldo’s 2008 triumph as the best in history, adding yet another accolade his illustrious career.

Ronaldo’s win in 2008 took the prize over Messi’s win in 2012—a year in which he set the record for the most goals in a single calendar year with 91. Ronaldo’s final Ballon d’Or win in 2017 completed the podium. The rivals won a combined 13 Ballon d’Or awards, and 12 of them occupied the first places on the B.O.A.T voting list.

Best Ballon d’Or of All Time: Full Vote Results

Cristiano Ronaldo (middle) with fellow Manchester United Ballon d’Or winners Dennis Law (left) and Sir Bobby Charlton. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Rank Player Year 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 2008 2. Lionel Messi 2012 3. Cristiano Ronaldo 2017 4. Lionel Messi 2023 5. Cristiano Ronaldo 2016 6. Cristiano Ronaldo 2014 7. Lionel Messi 2015 8. Cristiano Ronaldo 2013 9. Lionel Messi 2011 10. Lionel Messi 2009 11. Lionel Messi 2019 12. Lionel Messi 2021 13. Ronaldo Nazário 2002 14. Lionel Messi 2010 15. Ronaldo Nazário 1997 16. Kevin Keegan 1979 17. Johan Cruyff 1974 18. Michel Platini 1984 19. Franz Beckenbauer 1976 20. Marco van Basten 1988 21. Johan Cruyff 1971 22. Johan Cruyff 1973 23. Franz Beckenbauer 1972 24. Michel Platini 1985 25. Marco van Basten 1989 26. Alfredo Di Stéfano 1957 27. Kevin Keegan 1978 28. Marco van Basten 1992 29. Michel Platini 1983 30. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1981 31. Alfredo Di Stéfano 1959 32. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge 1980