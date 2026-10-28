Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win Prestigious Ballon d’Or Honor
Cristiano Ronaldo edged Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or of All Time (B.O.A.T) with his 2008 triumph recognized as the greatest Ballon d’Or win in history.
The legendary Ronaldo secured the first of his five total Ballon d’Or award wins in 2008 during his first chapter with Manchester United. Now, that accomplishment has been recognized as the greatest Ballon d’Or triumph of all time.
Only players that have won multiple Ballon d’Or awards were eligible for the B.O.A.T. award, with each of their wins in contention to earn recognition. Although Messi is the winningest player in Ballon d’Or history, it was Ronaldo’s maiden win that took home the prize.
The B.O.A.T. award was created by the Ballon d’Or this year. The winner was decided by fan votes, with those who wanted to cast their vote needing to pay €1. Voting opened on Oct. 1, and fans had until Oct. 27 to decide the winner.
Not to be confused with the Super Ballon d’Or, the B.O.A.T was launched so fans could have their say on the best individual award victory by multiple-time Ballon d’Or winners. Although Ronaldo won the prize, there’s no physical trophy for the B.O.A.T. award winner.
Two days after Harry Kane took home the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo’s 2008 victory claimed the recognition as the best of all time.
Cristiano Ronaldo 2008: The Best Ballon d’Or of All Time
Ronaldo edged out Messi and Fernando Torres to win his maiden Ballon d’Or award in 2008 at 23 years old following a brilliant all-conquering season with Manchester United.
With Ronaldo as the centerpiece of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, Man Utd won the Premier League and the Champions League in 2007–08.
The then-electrifying winger dominated the Premier League and won the competition’s Golden Boot with 31 strikes. He also had eight goals and two assists in 11 Champions League matches, including a goal that helped United eventually defeat Chelsea on penalties in the first ever all-English final in the competition’s history.
Ronaldo finished the year with 42 goals across all competitions and took home the European Golden Boot. It was an outstanding campaign that confirmed Ronaldo’s status as an all-time great in waiting. He’d go on to win the award four more times during his time at Real Madrid.
On Wednesday, it was confirmed fans across the world voted Ronaldo’s 2008 triumph as the best in history, adding yet another accolade his illustrious career.
Ronaldo’s win in 2008 took the prize over Messi’s win in 2012—a year in which he set the record for the most goals in a single calendar year with 91. Ronaldo’s final Ballon d’Or win in 2017 completed the podium. The rivals won a combined 13 Ballon d’Or awards, and 12 of them occupied the first places on the B.O.A.T voting list.
Best Ballon d’Or of All Time: Full Vote Results
Rank
Player
Year
1.
Cristiano Ronaldo
2008
2.
Lionel Messi
2012
3.
Cristiano Ronaldo
2017
4.
Lionel Messi
2023
5.
Cristiano Ronaldo
2016
6.
Cristiano Ronaldo
2014
7.
Lionel Messi
2015
8.
Cristiano Ronaldo
2013
9.
Lionel Messi
2011
10.
Lionel Messi
2009
11.
Lionel Messi
2019
12.
Lionel Messi
2021
13.
Ronaldo Nazário
2002
14.
Lionel Messi
2010
15.
Ronaldo Nazário
1997
16.
Kevin Keegan
1979
17.
Johan Cruyff
1974
18.
Michel Platini
1984
19.
Franz Beckenbauer
1976
20.
Marco van Basten
1988
21.
Johan Cruyff
1971
22.
Johan Cruyff
1973
23.
Franz Beckenbauer
1972
24.
Michel Platini
1985
25.
Marco van Basten
1989
26.
Alfredo Di Stéfano
1957
27.
Kevin Keegan
1978
28.
Marco van Basten
1992
29.
Michel Platini
1983
30.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1981
31.
Alfredo Di Stéfano
1959
32.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge
1980
Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.