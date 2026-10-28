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Cristiano Ronaldo Beats Lionel Messi to Win Prestigious Ballon d’Or Honor

Fans voted Cristiano Ronaldo’s maiden Ballon d’Or win in 2008 as the best ever.
Roberto Casillas|
Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or award in 2008.
Cristiano Ronaldo won his first Ballon d’Or award in 2008. | Andrew Yates/AFP/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo edged Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or of All Time (B.O.A.T) with his 2008 triumph recognized as the greatest Ballon d’Or win in history.

The legendary Ronaldo secured the first of his five total Ballon d’Or award wins in 2008 during his first chapter with Manchester United. Now, that accomplishment has been recognized as the greatest Ballon d’Or triumph of all time.

Only players that have won multiple Ballon d’Or awards were eligible for the B.O.A.T. award, with each of their wins in contention to earn recognition. Although Messi is the winningest player in Ballon d’Or history, it was Ronaldo’s maiden win that took home the prize.

The B.O.A.T. award was created by the Ballon d’Or this year. The winner was decided by fan votes, with those who wanted to cast their vote needing to pay €1. Voting opened on Oct. 1, and fans had until Oct. 27 to decide the winner.

Not to be confused with the Super Ballon d’Or, the B.O.A.T was launched so fans could have their say on the best individual award victory by multiple-time Ballon d’Or winners. Although Ronaldo won the prize, there’s no physical trophy for the B.O.A.T. award winner.

Two days after Harry Kane took home the 2026 Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo’s 2008 victory claimed the recognition as the best of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2008: The Best Ballon d’Or of All Time

Cristiano Ronaldo kissing the 2008 Ballon d’Or award.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a simply sensational 2007–08 season. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Ronaldo edged out Messi and Fernando Torres to win his maiden Ballon d’Or award in 2008 at 23 years old following a brilliant all-conquering season with Manchester United.

With Ronaldo as the centerpiece of Sir Alex Ferguson’s side, Man Utd won the Premier League and the Champions League in 2007–08.

The then-electrifying winger dominated the Premier League and won the competition’s Golden Boot with 31 strikes. He also had eight goals and two assists in 11 Champions League matches, including a goal that helped United eventually defeat Chelsea on penalties in the first ever all-English final in the competition’s history.

Ronaldo finished the year with 42 goals across all competitions and took home the European Golden Boot. It was an outstanding campaign that confirmed Ronaldo’s status as an all-time great in waiting. He’d go on to win the award four more times during his time at Real Madrid.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed fans across the world voted Ronaldo’s 2008 triumph as the best in history, adding yet another accolade his illustrious career.

Ronaldo’s win in 2008 took the prize over Messi’s win in 2012—a year in which he set the record for the most goals in a single calendar year with 91. Ronaldo’s final Ballon d’Or win in 2017 completed the podium. The rivals won a combined 13 Ballon d’Or awards, and 12 of them occupied the first places on the B.O.A.T voting list.

Best Ballon d’Or of All Time: Full Vote Results

Cristiano Ronaldo, Dennis Law and Sir Bobby Charlton.
Cristiano Ronaldo (middle) with fellow Manchester United Ballon d’Or winners Dennis Law (left) and Sir Bobby Charlton. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

Rank

Player

Year

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

2008

2.

Lionel Messi

2012

3.

Cristiano Ronaldo

2017

4.

Lionel Messi

2023

5.

Cristiano Ronaldo

2016

6.

Cristiano Ronaldo

2014

7.

Lionel Messi

2015

8.

Cristiano Ronaldo

2013

9.

Lionel Messi

2011

10.

Lionel Messi

2009

11.

Lionel Messi

2019

12.

Lionel Messi

2021

13.

Ronaldo Nazário

2002

14.

Lionel Messi

2010

15.

Ronaldo Nazário

1997

16.

Kevin Keegan

1979

17.

Johan Cruyff

1974

18.

Michel Platini

1984

19.

Franz Beckenbauer

1976

20.

Marco van Basten

1988

21.

Johan Cruyff

1971

22.

Johan Cruyff

1973

23.

Franz Beckenbauer

1972

24.

Michel Platini

1985

25.

Marco van Basten

1989

26.

Alfredo Di Stéfano

1957

27.

Kevin Keegan

1978

28.

Marco van Basten

1992

29.

Michel Platini

1983

30.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

1981

31.

Alfredo Di Stéfano

1959

32.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

1980

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Roberto Casillas
ROBERTO CASILLAS

Roberto Casillas is a writer for SI FC, focusing primarily on FC Barcelona, the Mexico National Team, Liga MX and all things Latin American football. Born and raised in Mexico City, he developed a deep passion for football from an early age and fell in love with Cruz Azul. The once future star of Mexican football still likes to showcase what’s left of his talent on the Sunday league pitch. He’s also a big fan of the New England Patriots—so much so he moved to the region for four years—, Chicago Cubs and is a life-long Formula 1 follower. When he takes a break from sports, he enjoys traveling the world, watching the latest great TV show, going to concerts and spending plenty of time with friends and family.

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