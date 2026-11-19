Manchester City have reportedly seen a $2 billion loan from Apollo Global Management “scrapped” after they were found guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations in September.

After a painful and delayed investigation, an independent commission ruled that City had arranged “sham contracts,” concocted “sham agreements” and struck “sham commercial deals” to “artificially inflate” revenues by more than $1 billion between 2009 and 2018.

City have responded forcefully, loudly protesting their innocence while repeatedly pointing toward “a comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence.” This collection of documents and bank statements is thought to form the central pillar of City’s ongoing appeal and is why everyone currently employed by the club is so confident of their innocence. That stance is not universal from outside the limits of east Manchester.

Apollo had been planning an injection of $2 billion into the City Football Group (CFG), a stable of clubs with the Premier League outfit at its center, with the deal in the “final stages.” However, the Financial Times states that deal has collapsed. Official declaration of City’s guilty in the long-running case against the Premier League, notwithstanding the appeal, has been put forward as the overriding reason for this U-turn.

Manchester City’s influential chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak triumphantly claimed that CFG and its 11 clubs were collectively worth at least $10 billion a matter of months before the guilty verdict dropped. Even at that valuation, to lose $2 billion of investment will be keenly felt across the entire operation.

What Was the $2 Billion Loan Going to Be Used for?

The City owner Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a scarcely spotted figure in Manchester. | Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

As the old joke goes: if you want to become a millionaire, start with a billion and buy a soccer club. As City’s owner Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has discovered, running a franchise in this sport is not cheap.

There is an argument to be made that Sheikh Mansour didn’t get into the game to make money—as a member of the Abu Dhabi royal family, which owns the Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), an investment group with billions in assets, there is not much more financial gain to be had.

However, City’s owners have still sought external investment over the years as a way of bolstering internal operations while signaling to the rest of the world how valuable their investment now is. U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake bought a minority stake in CFG for a reported $500 million deal in 2019, which valued the collection of clubs at $4.8 billion.

The FT report that the $2 billion lined up from Apollo was set to “refinance existing credit facilities” and offer “extra liquidity”—i.e. the ability to raise more cash for strictly day-to-day operations, such as funds used for potential transfers.

What Now for Man City Transfers?

Rayan Cherki is one of Manchester City’s most prized assets. | Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Sheikh Mansour was found to have injected £100 million ($131.5 million) of equity into City Football Group via his Newton Investment and Development vehicle at the end of October. It’s unclear whether that was a direct response to Apollo’s evaporated investment, although that is how it has been framed.

While that nine-figure sum is hardly chump-change, it’s considerably less than the $2 billion City had been eyeing up from Apollo. The FT point to a growing “uncertainty” surrounding the club’s financial future amid these Premier League charges.

Should City’s appeal fail, the club could face any manner of punishment, with relegation assumed to be a near certainty should a swingeing points deductions be deployed. The loss of revenue from dropping out of the Premier League and Champions League will likely stretch to hundreds of millions of dollars, with the reputational damage perhaps even more severe.

There aren’t thought to be any relegation clauses in players’ contracts, but past demotions of elite clubs have shown how few stars stick around for a spell in the second tier. If Apollo’s withdrawn investment is part of a wider trend, City may not have the financial capacity to prevent such an exodus.