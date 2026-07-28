What Next for Jadon Sancho After Finally Leaving Man Utd?

Jadon Sancho’s future remains alarmingly uncertain after his June departure from Manchester United, with a surprise transfer offer from Qatari side Al Rayyan having been reportedly ignored.

The 26-year-old joined the Red Devils in 2021 for $100 million (£73 million), but endured a miserable time with the club. Three separate loan spells were sanctioned to Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and finally Aston Villa to revive his career, yet none of the sides decided to sign him permanently.

Unable to recoup a transfer fee for Sancho, United were forced to watch him leave for free at the end of his contract this summer, with the Englishman still searching for his next club.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Sancho is currently “exploring all options” as a free agent, with clubs in the Middle East and Europe supposedly keen on his signature.

One of those is Al Rayyan. The Qatar Stars League has proven a popular and lucrative destination for those leaving Europe in recent times. Roberto Firmino, Julian Draxler and Aleksandar Mitrović—the latter currently playing for Al Rayyan—are currently plying their trade in the division.

However, an “initial enquiry” for Sancho was made three weeks ago, with no talks taking place since. Al Rayyan are not expected to make another approach, casting further doubt over Sancho’s future.

Which European Clubs Could Target Sancho?

Sancho has been linked with a third spell at Dortmund. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

There’s hardly an abundance of high-profile suitors lining up at Sancho’s door. Not only has the winger struggled to consistently replicate the Borussia Dortmund form he exhibited prior to joining United, he’s expected to cost a significant amount in both wages and a signing-on fee.

However, links with a third spell at Dortmund have surfaced, with German publication Bild recently reporting of BVB’s interest. They have just lost one of their first-team forwards in Karim Adeyemi, who joined Barcelona for $33 million (€29 million).

Sancho could head to either Italy or Spain if previous rumors are to be believed. Serie A side Fiorentina have been linked, as have Atlético Madrid—although he would be an unlikely fit in Diego Simeone’s industrious side.

Of course, even if Sancho doesn’t join Al Rayyan, a move to the Middle East remains on the cards. The Saudi Pro League has often recruited struggling big-name players to enhance the division’s reputation, and Sancho could prove an ideal fit.

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