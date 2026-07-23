Karim Adeyemi’s First Barcelona Message Deflates Hope of Julian Alvarez Transfer

With Barcelona’s pursuit of Julián Alvarez looking increasingly complicated, Karim Adeyemi made sure to state he can play “anywhere,“ including center forward, during his official unveiling as Barcelona’s latest signing.

Barcelona struck a deal with Borussia Dortmund worth $25.1 million (€22 million) and a further $8 million (€7 million) in add-ons to sign the 24-year-old forward. Adeyemi inked a deal until 2031 and during his official introduction as a Blaugrana, he stated he is versatile enough to play any position Hansi Flick asks of him.

“For me personally, it doesn’t matter [what position I play],” Adeyemi confessed. “I’m there for every position in the offense. I’ve played everything in the past so for me it doesn’t matter. I just want to help the team and get the trust of the team, and in the end to achieve our goals, this is the most important.”

Adeyemi revealed he already told Flick that he’s willing to play wherever he needs him for the team to succeed.

“At the end, we will have for sure talks of what he will want for [my] position,” Adeyemi added. “But as I said, for me it’s no problem to play anywhere. I will just give it all for the club and for the team.”

Barcelona Preparing for Life Without Star Striker Reinforcement

Atlético Madrid seem unwilling to even consider letting Julián Álvarez join Barcelona. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s no secret that Barcelona’s top mission this summer is to acquire a world class striker to replace Robert Lewandowski. Alvarez, who is keen on a move to Catalonia, is the club’s dream target, but Atlético Madrid have done everything they can to emphatically shut the door on his potential exit.

Barcelona are expected to make one last attempt to try and get Atléti to budge, but they could pivot to other alternatives if there’s no breakthrough by the end of July. But even if Barcelona switch gears, top-tier center forwards aren’t usually on the market—as Barcelona found out with Chelsea’s João Pedro—meaning there’s no guarantee that the club will be able to complete their primary mission of the transfer window.

It’s no coincidence that Barcelona have spent well over $100 million between the signings of Adeyemi and Anthony Gordon earlier in the summer. Both players are natural wingers but have shown in the past a positional versatility to play the center forward position. In fact, Gordon even stated he sees himself playing more centrally as his career progresses.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal own the starting jobs on Barça’s wings. If the club is unable to sign an elite striker this summer, Gordon and Adeyemi could be among the options competing for the starting striker role. Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo, who have played as strikers under Flick, would be the other alternatives.

Adeyemi’s Main Reason Why He Joined ‘Biggest Club in the World’

Karim Adeyemi was all smiles during his Barcelona presentation. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Adeyemi reportedly wanted Barcelona over any other potential landing spot once it became clear he wouldn’t continue at Borussia Dortmund. The reason? Flick, the manager that granted him his international debut for Germany back in 2021.

"He’s [Flick] the reason I think I came here [to Barcelona],” Adeyemi admitted. “Because we had really good talks and I trusted him from the first second.

“For me it’s really special, because I think he’s a big part of why I’m here,” the German later added. “I’m really, really thankful for what he did for me; in the past he helped me also to come in the national team. But now it’s even more because he brings me to a club that is one of a kind, the biggest club in the world as I said. I’m really, really thankful and this I will show everyday on the pitch.”

Barcelona have a little over a month to continue the search of an elite center forward. If nothing materializes, Adeyemi joins a squad full of versatile attacking options Flick will have to maximize to make sure the lack of a true star-caliber No. 9 doesn’t derail Barça’s lofty 2026–27 ambitions.

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