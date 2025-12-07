What Next for Mohamed Salah, Liverpool After Scathing Arne Slot Attack?
Before this season, Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool career had been defined by staggering efficiency. That clinical edge in front of goal may have deserted him in recent months, but irrevocably tainting a glittering legacy forged over eight and a half years in seven and a half minutes is far more impressive than any of his past scoring ratios.
Salah covered all the hot topics in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3–3 draw with Leeds United, largely without any prompting from the gaggle of gawping journalists stood in the bowels of Elland Road. After watching the entire 90 minutes of another chaotic performance unfold as an unused substitute, Salah had ample time to choose his words.
In the eyes of Liverpool’s waning talisman, he has been “thrown under the bus.” There is “no relationship” with his manager Arne Slot, who has supposedly failed to explain to Salah why he has been benched for the club’s previous three matches, and next weekend’s clash with Brighton & Hove Albion could be his last ever appearance at Anfield. He’s invited the whole family to Merseyside for an occasion which seemed unthinkable a few months ago.
Promises have been allegedly broken and bridges were set aflame. “Someone doesn’t want me in the club,” Salah claimed. There will be plenty more twists and turns along the way in what threatens to be a stormy saga, but what can we expect next?
Saudi Pro League’s ‘Strong’ Interest
Between jabs at Jamie Carragher and Harry Kane, Salah was asked directly if a move to Saudi Arabia was still on the cards after turning down the division’s advances to extend his stay at Liverpool last season. “I don’t want to answer this question, because the club is going to take me to a different direction,” he replied.
Amid that Spring of rampant speculation, Salah did not negotiate any terms of a potential salary or contract with the glut of Saudi Pro League clubs which were chasing after him out of “respect” to Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano.
However, the Kingdom’s clubs are still thought to retain “genuine, strong” interest in the Egyptian forward. Negotiations would have to begin from scratch and, as of Saturday night, Liverpool are yet to receive a formal proposal.
If Salah is to head to Saudi, he would reportedly have to first let it be known that he wants to move to the Middle East—having been rebuffed last summer, the Pro League is not keen on being snubbed again. Yet, it’s not clear whether Salah is prepared to leave the continental limelight.
Conditions for European Transfer
The prevailing feeling at Anfield is that Salah “would rather play in Europe,” according to The Telegraph. The clearly self-confident forward is thought to be keen on remaining among the sporting elite and the prospect of proving Liverpool wrong has also been floated as a potential factor.
“I have been at this club, scoring more than anyone in this generation since I came to the Premier League,” Salah declared. “I don’t think anyone has scored more goals and made more assists than me.”
However, his current tally of four goals and two Premier League assists—fewer than Newcastle United’s defensive midfielder Bruno Guimarães—doesn’t exactly set the tone for a bidding war.
Securing a suitor on the continent may prove to be more difficult that getting a start for Liverpool, for reasons beyond his dwindling output.
Numerous outlets report that Salah would have to accept a significant wage cut to keep any ambitions of staying in Europe alive. The 33-year-old’s two-year contract extension which he signed last April reportedly equates to as much as £50 million. Romano described the necessary slash as “huge” and even then any investment would still represent a swollen slice of any continental club’s budget.
Could Liverpool Pick Salah Over Slot?
Rather than fury, the overriding tone of Salah’s tirade was a mix of shock and hurt. “If I am somewhere else, everybody would go to the media and defend the players,” he insisted. “I am the only one in this situation.” In fairness, he does have a point.
Salah is hardly the only underperforming Liverpool player this season. However, he is the only one to start both home defeats to Nottingham Forest and PSV Eindhoven and fail to return to the first XI since. The Reds defeated an underwhelming West Ham United side in Salah’s first substitute brief but have since been held to draws against two newly promoted sides; Sunderland and Leeds. Slot has not escaped scrutiny during this run.
That dismal 4–1 Champions League reverse against PSV has been described as a “breaking point,” a moment when newfound doubts about the Dutch boss among the club’s hierarchy were raised, according to ESPN.
However, the same report stresses that “Liverpool are not a sacking club” and the balance of blame should not solely belong to him.
This intriguing battle between player and manager still has a long w