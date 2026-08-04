‘Not the Case’—What RB Leipzig Chief’s Yan Diomande Update Means for Real Madrid Move

RB Leipzig managing director Marcel Schäfer has called out “so-called transfer experts” as he insisted that a transfer agreement with Real Madrid for Yan Diomande has not been reached, despite reports.

Diomande is expected to become a Madrid player this summer in a deal that could make him both the most expensive signing in the club’s history as well as the most expensive African player of all time.

After dazzling during a single season for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga, the 19-year-old was identified by Madrid president Florentino Pérez as a target to be this summer’s marquee arrival. Personal terms were thought to have been reached with the player, who was also the subject of interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool, while club to club talks between Madrid and Leipzig were opened.

However, while Fabrizio Romano reported that a transfer was on the verge of completion on July 26— giving it his signature “here we go” stamp to indicate a done deal—over a week on, the move has yet to materialize.

Speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Schäfer indirectly called out Romano as jumping the gun on the transfer.

“It’s clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the ‘here we go.’ That’s simply not the case. We’re not at that stage yet,” Schäfer said emphatically.

Agency Battle Not an Issue, Says Schäfer

Diomande’s transfer is becoming a saga. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It has been rumored that Diomande’s transfer has been held up by a long-running dispute between two agencies claiming to represent the player, Maxidel Management and Roc Nation Sports.

Maxidel Management oversaw Diomande’s transfer to Leipzig from Leganés last summer and signed the player to a new contract for the right to represent him at the start of 2026. However, soon after Roc Nation Sports—Jay-Z’s stable which includes soccer players like the Real Madrid duo of Vinícius Júnior and Endrick— formally welcomed Diomande to the “family” in a social media post.

Reports in Spain claim that Real Madrid negotiated Diomande’s transfer terms with Roc Nation Sports, while Maxidel Management has now filed a complaint with FIFA “alleging a breach of contract.”

However, Schäfer has denied that this is a factor impeding a deal.

He is quoted as saying: “From my perspective, it’s a clear ‘no.’ I’m not aware of that. There has been a change of agents. Our point of contact is now Roc Nation—that’s something Yan made very clear to us. I don’t think a transfer would fall through because of that, if it even comes to a transfer in the first place.”

What Next for Real Madrid?

Yan Diomande will likely become Real Madrid’s most expensive ever player. | Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Schäfer’s statements make clear that an agreement over Diomande’s transfer has not yet been reached between the clubs, with price apparently a sticking point.

Last week it was reported by The Athletic that Diomande has not traveled to Austria with the rest of the RB Leipzig team for the club’s preseason training camp, as negotiations continue.

Madrid are said to have made a bid worth $138 million (€120 million), which includes a $115 million fixed fee. Leipzig, however, want to hold out for a deal closer to their initial $150 million valuation.

Diomande would be the fifth first-team signing of a busy summer for Real Madrid, following the arrivals of Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella and Carlos Espí. The club are also understood to be working on a move for Manchester City’s Rodri, while another center back could yet be targeted before the window closes on Sept. 1.

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