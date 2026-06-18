What Surprise Victor Munoz Deal Means for Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle

Liverpool are set to sign Víctor Muñoz in a €40 million ($46 million) transfer from Osasuna, beating Newcastle to the signature of the young winger.

The 22-year-old Muñoz, who is currently on duty with Spain at the 2026 World Cup, had been widely expected to move to Newcastle this summer, with the clubs in advanced talks in recent days. However, Liverpool have now swooped in to hijack their Premier League rivals.

Fabrizio Romano first reported that Liverpool have “verbally agreed terms” with Muñoz and will activate his contractual release clause. The Athletic and others then backed up the story.

In addition to Newcastle’s interest, there had been speculation that Muñoz could have returned to Real Madrid this summer.

The young star, who featured for both Barcelona and Madrid’s academies, made four appearances for Los Blancos’s first team in 2024–25, before being sold to Osasuna for €5 million ($5.75 million) last summer. That deal is said to have included a buyback clause.

What Type of Player Are Liverpool Getting?

Víctor Muñoz has shone for Osasuna. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Muñoz is considered one of the hottest properties in Spanish soccer, though his senior career got off to a rocky start.

In May 2025, the young winger closed his social media accounts after receiving abuse from fans for missing a one-on-one chance against Barcelona on his Real Madrid debut. However, he quickly found his feet after leaving Madrid the same summer and enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2025–26.

In 34 La Liga outings, Muñoz scored six times and registered two assists for Osasuna, who narrowly avoided relegation. Only three players (Lamine Yamal, Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé) completed more dribbles all season, while only one player under 25 (Yamal) took more shots.

Víctor Muñoz in 2025–26

Statistic La Liga 2025–26 Goals 6 xG 7.8 Assists 2 Shots 81 Dribbles 205 Key Passes 27

While his teammates’s performances were often uninspiring, the young winger caught the eye with his direct running and eye for goal. Sunderland were reported to have had a verbal offer of around €25 million ($30 million) swiftly rejected in January, while Muñoz went on to earn a place in Spain’s World Cup squad.

Though typically playing off the left wing, the right-footed Muñoz has featured in a range of attacking positions for Osasuna and can operate on the right or more centrally.

Direct threat from out wide was a clear weakness for Liverpool in 2025–26 as they struggled after the previous season’s title heroics.

With Mohamed Salah’s exit and Cody Gakpo’s disappointing recent form, the signing of Muñoz is a clear show of intent to address a lack of pace and energy on the flanks.

What Does This Deal Mean for Real Madrid?

Florentino Pérez is set to profit from Muñoz’s transfer. | Angel Perez Meca/Europa Press via Getty Images

While Madrid will not be re-signing one of their former talents, the signing does appear set to provide Los Blancos with a windfall.

When Muñoz joined Osasuna, Real Madrid included a three-year buy-back clause in his deal, along with rights to 50% of any future transfer fee. Los Blancos have made similar deals with recent Real Madrid Castilla graduates, including Nico Paz and Jacobo Ramón.

Should Liverpool’s deal for Muñoz’s transfer go through as expected for €40 million, then Madrid will bank €20 million ($23 million)—a useful amount to be reinvested as part of Florentino Pérez’s grand summer plans.

Unlike with Muñoz, Madrid are still expected to take up their buyback option on Como talent Paz.

Newcastle Lose Out Again

Newcastle have a history of being gazumped in the market. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle, meanwhile, will feel the sting of losing out to Liverpool on another key target.

Last summer, Eddie Howe’s side famously saw their star striker Alexander Isak force through a record-breaking move to Merseyside, while transfer target Hugo Ekitike also moved to Anfield.

Newcastle will be desperate not to repeat past failings in getting transfers over the line, with Liam Delap, James Trafford and Bryan Mbuemo among the other targets they missed out on last year.

After a disappointing Premier League campaign which saw Newcastle end the season 12th, Howe and the board face a key summer. Identifying and then sealing a deal for a new target to replace Anthony Gordon, who joined Barcelona, remains a priority.

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