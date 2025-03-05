SI

What Time Does Liverpool Play Today? Champions League vs. PSG (Mar. 5)

Liverpool return to Champions League action on Wednesday, Mar. 5 against Paris Saint-Germain.

Max Mallow

Liverpool are back in action in the Champions League.
/ IMAGO/NurPhoto

Liverpool take on Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in the round of 16.

The first leg takes place in Paris at the Parc des Princes between the Premier League and Ligue 1 leaders. Arne Slot's team earned their spot in the Champions League round of 16 by finishing first in the league phase table. PSG had to go through the knockout stage playoffs defeating Stade Brestois 29 comfortably.

In a bracket consisting of the Madrid derby and Bayern Munich vs. Leverkusen, this tie could be the most exciting given the two high-powered offenses on both sides.

Time Zone

Kick-Off Time

Eastern US (ET)

3 p.m. ET

Central US (CT)

2 p.m. ET

Pacific US (PT)

12 p.m. ET

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

8 p.m. ET

How to Watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Country

Platform

United States

Paramount+

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

Fans in the United States can watch the Champions League round of 16 exclusively on Paramount+. Those in the UK can catch the clash on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers must have active subscriptions to either Paramount+ or Amazon Prime to access the match.

PSG vs. Liverpool Score Prediction

Prediction: PSG 2-2 Liverpool

Both PSG and Liverpool are flying in their respective leagues holding a 13 point advantage over their closest competitors. Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembele will be eager to take over in the attacking third. If PSG want to advance, they'll need to win the first leg by a wide enough margin given the difficulty of playing at Anfield. Though, defeating Liverpool isn't an easy task. The first leg ends in a draw leaving it all to play for next week.

Read predictions for the rest of the Champions League games on Mar. 5 here.

