What Tottenham Need Against Chelsea to Secure Premier League Survival

It was the chastening 3–1 home defeat to Crystal Palace in March that convinced the bulk of the Tottenham Hotspur fanbase that relegation was no longer a possibility worthy of laughing off.

Even when Spurs were in the midst of Thomas Frank-led purgatory, few projected the most unfathomable of fates. However, their fortune deteriorated with Igor Tudor at the helm. The Croatian’s bizarrely dreadful 44-day reign left the Lilywhites 17th, hovering a point over the drop zone.

West Ham United’s emphatic victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in early April meant Spurs slipped into the bottom three for the first time in a decade, less than 48 hours before Roberto De Zerbi’s managerial bow.

There were few signs of progress on the Italian’s debut at Sunderland, but Spurs have since grown with their gifted head coach on the touchline. Eight points from their four most recent outings leaves the north Londoners on the brink of safety, with the once feared trip to Stamford Bridge against Chelsea considerably less ominous for De Zerbi’s men.

Here‘s how they can preserve their Premier League status when they face beaten FA Cup finalists on Tuesday.

If Spurs Beat Chelsea

Spurs are in control of their own fate. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Spurs know that victory isn’t paramount in west London, but it would be a significant triumph. The Lilywhites have won just one Premier League game at Stamford Bridge since the competition’s inception—a 3–1 victory in April 2018, with Dele Alli scoring twice.

A rare win can confirm Tottenham as a Premier League team for 2026–27, given that they’ll be five points clear of West Ham with just one game remaining.

Chelsea, meanwhile, would see their faint Champions League hopes fade completely. They may have been dashed by the time the full-time whistle is blown anyway, given that sixth-place Bournemouth kick off against Manchester City 45 minutes prior.

If Spurs Draw With Chelsea

A draw would be enough for Spurs, albeit not to confirm survival. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

A point at Stamford Bridge for Spurs would also be a collector’s item, and might be enough to keep them in the top flight, albeit not mathematically.

They would move three points clear of West Ham heading into the final day, and it would require a 13-goal swing for the Hammers to usurp De Zerbi’s side. That’s why Opta is convinced that Spurs are safe.

Thus, a draw, no matter how ugly or gritty, would be absolutely huge for the visitors.

If Spurs Lose to Chelsea

A nerve-shredding final day could be in store. | Harvey Murphy/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Back-to-back defeats for the Hammers have greatly emboldened Tottenham’s chances of avoiding the drop, but the innate pessimism that resides within every single Spurs supporter means few are counting their chickens. This isn’t done just yet.

Moreover, far superior Spurs teams have rocked up at the Bridge and wilted. It’s been a graveyard of a ground for so many Lilywhite iterations, and the fact Chelsea are so poor makes supporters all the more concerned.

The buffer over West Ham eases the pressure on the contest, there’s no doubt about that, but another defeat at the Bridge would take the relegation battle into the final day. Then, they’d need to secure at least a point against a slumping Everton at home, or hope West Ham fail to beat a resilient Leeds United at the London Stadium.

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