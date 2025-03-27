When Do the Premier League Summer Transfer Windows Open?
The Premier League summer transfer window will look a little different this year.
As the 2024–25 Premier League season winds down, attention is starting to shift to the transfer window. All eyes are on Trent Alexander-Arnold's next move as the Liverpool defender continues to be linked with Real Madrid. Manchester United also have plenty of decisions to make this summer, especially after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe slammed several Red Devils as "overpaid" and "not good enough."
The addition of the FIFA Club World Cup to the calendar this summer adds a new element to the upcoming transfer window, especially for Manchester City and Chelsea. In fact, the newly expanded tournament forced the Premier League to change the structure and dates of their summer transfer window.
JOIN SI SOCCER'S MANCHESTER CITY'S WHATSAPP COMMUNITY - GET ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND ANALYSIS STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE
Why There Are Two Transfer Windows This Summer
The Premier League finally confirmed there will be two transfer windows this summer due to the FIFA Club World Cup. A transfer window will temporarily open earlier than planned to accommodate the tournament.
Had the transfer window opened in mid-June as expected, Chelsea and Manchester City, the two English clubs competing in the tournament, would not have had the ability to make roster moves ahead of the competition. Now, they have permission to make the moves they feel are necessary to make a run in this summer's expanded FIFA Club World Cup.
FIFA rules dictate the transfer window cannot be open for more than 12 weeks, though, so the league must close the window before reopening it later in the month.
When Do the Premier League Summer Transfer Windows Open?
The first Premier League summer transfer window will open on Sunday, June 1. The window will then temporarily close on Tuesday, June 10, for six days.
The early window will allow Chelsea and Manchester City to have the opportunity to buy and sell players before the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off on Sunday, June 14. The 18 other clubs in the Premier League will also be allowed to participate in the first transfer window.
Then, the Premier League summer transfer window will reopen on Monday, June 16. The window will stay open for the entire summer and close on Monday, Sept. 1.
Check out the full schedule for the Premier League summer transfer windows below:
EPL Summer Transfer Window
Opens
Closes
Early summer transfer window
June 1
June 10
Primary summer transfer window
June 16
Sept. 1
The second summer transfer window aligns with the rest of Europe's top leagues and will be open for the entirety of August before it finally closes.