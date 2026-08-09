When Was Marcus Rashford’s Last Man Utd Appearance?

Marcus Rashford is once again a Manchester United player.

The Englishman’s future at Old Trafford appeared to be over last summer when he joined FC Barcelona on loan, with the Catalan club holding a below market value option to make the move permanent after a successful season that yielded 28 goals and assists.

However, Barcelona willingly let the purchase option and release clause in Rashford’s contract to expire, choosing to sign younger pair Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi instead. United manager Michael Carrick has now confirmed that the winger will now return to training with his boyhood club for the next leg of the summer tour of northern Europe.

“I’ve played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history,” Carrick said after Saturday’s 1–1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain. “We have got a full squad this week in Dublin. We fly straight there and have a few days where we have the whole group back together.

“Marcus is part of that, and Kobbie [Mainoo] and Lisandro [Martínez]. We look forward to seeing them.”

For many United fans, seeing Rashford back in a Manchester United shirt may take some getting used to. It has been a while since the academy graduate last pulled on the famous red jersey.

When Did Rashford Last Play for Man Utd?

Rashford's most recent Manchester United appearance was against Viktoria Plzen in December 2024. | MB Media/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford’s most recent appearance for Manchester United came against Viktoria Plzeň on Dec. 12, 2024.

The Europa League clash took place at the Doosan Arena in Plzeň, Czechia, with Rashford starting as a second striker just behind Joshua Zirkzee.

It was a quiet night for the Englishman, who struggled to make an impact and was taken off in the 56th minute—just eight minutes after Plzeň had stunned United by taking the lead through Matěj Vydra.

His replacement, Rasmus Højlund, proved to be the hero. The Danish striker, who has since left United for Napoli, scored just moments after coming on, before finding the net again in the 88th minute to complete United’s comeback and secure all three points for the Red Devils.

What Happened After Rashford’s Last Man Utd Game?

Rashford was thought to be keen on remaining with Barcelona. | Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Following the defeat to Viktoria Plzeň, Rashford’s Manchester United career effectively went into cold storage under then-manager Ruben Amorim.

He was left out of the squad for the Manchester derby against Manchester City three days later, with Amorim making clear that Rashford had not been dropped for disciplinary reasons. Instead, the manager said the decision was his own and that he was assessing the situation. Rashford responded shortly afterward by publicly admitting he was “ready for a new challenge.”

His situation did not improve. Rashford was left out of the majority of United’s squads over the following weeks, missing more than 10 games and making just one appearance on the bench as an unused sub. When questioned about this continued absence, Amorim explained that he would not select a player unless he believed they were giving maximum effort every day.

A loan move to Aston Villa followed in February, giving Rashford the opportunity to revive his season under Unai Emery. He enjoyed a solid spell at Villa Park, scoring four goals and supplying six assists across 17 appearances.

That was enough to earn him a move to Barcelona the following summer. Rashford enjoyed the most productive spell of the two loan moves, registering 14 goals and 14 assists in 49 appearances as Barcelona won La Liga and the Supercopa de España.

His standout moment came in El Clásico, when he scored from a free kick during a 2–0 victory over Real Madrid. The result ultimately helped Barcelona secure their 29th La Liga title—and gave Rashford his first league championship.