When Will Arsenal Lift the Premier League Trophy?

22 years on from their last Premier League title, Arsenal are kings of England once more.

Frenzied celebrations took place at Arsenal’s training ground on Tuesday evening as Manchester City’s draw with Bournemouth confirmed the Gunners as champions, their first league title since 2003–04 secured with one match to spare.

Arsenal, who can add a first Champions League trophy to their cabinet at the end of the month, will be relieved that their fate won’t be decided on the final day of the Premier League season, which arrives this Sunday.

A cardboard cut-out of the Premier League trophy was passed from player to player amid the party at the Sobha Realty Training Centre, but each member of Arsenal’s squad will soon have the opportunity to hold the real prize aloft.

When Will Arsenal Be Handed the Premier League Trophy?

Arsenal will soon get their hands on the real thing. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

While winning the Premier League title on the field is preferable, Arsenal players and supporters will not care one jot. The job is done and their agonizing wait is over.

Fortunately, Arsenal won’t have to wait long to celebrate with the Premier League trophy, which will be handed to them on the pitch after Sunday’s finale against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal have already played their final home match of the season, beating Burnley 1–0 at the Emirates Stadium on Monday. That means they will not have the opportunity to celebrate in front of their own supporters before the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on May 30.

When Is Arsenal’s Premier League Title Parade?

Hundreds of thousands will line the streets when the time comes. | Brook Mitchell/AFP/Getty Images

Arsenal will still have the chance to be embraced by their fans, however, with an open-top bus parade through London scheduled for Sunday, May 30.

The Gunners will hope to have clinched the Champions League title the night before in Budapest, but will proceed with the parade to commemorate their Premier League title regardless of the outcome of their clash with PSG.

“We are delighted to announce that we will come together with our supporters and community for a special parade around our home borough of Islington, starting from 2 p.m. on Sunday 31 May, to celebrate our title,” an Arsenal statement read. No official route has been released as of yet.

Many Arsenal players won’t have too long to celebrate, though, with players soon teaming up with their national teams ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 11.

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