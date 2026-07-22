When Will Casemiro Make His Inter Miami Debut?

After a legendary European career starring for Real Madrid and Manchester United, Casemiro is donning the pink shirt of Inter Miami to link up with once La Liga rival Lionel Messi.

The midfielder, who left Old Trafford as a free agent this summer, inked a deal with the Herons through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with the option to extend until June 2029. Casemiro inherits the number five shirt he dons for Brazil, previously owned in south Florida by Sergio Busquets.

The signing is the latest big name drawn to the Herons, who won their first MLS Cup last season. Busquets and Jordi Alba retired after the crowning achievement, but Messi and Rodrigo De Paul are still front and center of the team’s title defense.

Adding a player of Casemiro’s pedigree to Guillermo Hoyos’s squad restores Inter Miami’s status as one of the favorites to win the 2026 MLS Cup after a rather inconsistent start to the season, which saw previous manager Javier Mascherano part ways with the club.

It also brings even more hype and eyes to south Florida, and fans are eagerly awaiting Casemiro’s first minutes in MLS.

When Will Casemiro Play His First Game for Inter Miami?

One look was never going to be enough. Welcome, @Casemiro. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Kqn7JXVOZd — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 22, 2026

Inter Miami did not confirm when Casemiro will make his Inter Miami debut, but it is safe to say the midfielder will not feature for the Herons in their return to action against the Chicago Fire on Wednesday night.

Much like Messi and De Paul, Casemiro competed in the 2026 World Cup this summer and is entitled to a 21-day rest period following the tournament. The two Argentines, though, made it all the way to the final, whereas Casemiro and Brazil bowed out in the round of 16 on June 5.

Casemiro, then, has already had over two weeks of rest and therefore is expected to feature for Inter Miami before Messi and De Paul return. One more week to recover would see the former Real Madrid star miss out against the Fire and then CF Montréal on Saturday.

Hoyos’s men then take on Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 1. The match marks the perfect occasion for Casemiro to represent his new club for the first time, right before the league goes on another hiatus for the Leagues Cup.

Should Casemiro want more time to get acclimated with Inter Miami, then he could make his debut against either Atlético de San Luis on Aug. 5 or Monterrey on Aug. 8.

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