When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Retire From Soccer?

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted that he is factually “approaching the end” of his playing career despite still “enjoying” the battle of competitive soccer.

There was a moment of reflection for the 41-year-old after he scored in Al Nassr’s decisive and divisive victory over Al Ahli to wrap one hand around the Saudi Pro League title. With a first major trophy in the Kingdom in sight and his last appearance at a World Cup approaching this summer, Ronaldo accepted that Father Time would eventually catch up to him at some point.

“The end of my career is approaching,” Al Nassr’s captain told Canal GOAT after the contest, “let’s enjoy every match.”

Ronaldo’s adept header against Al Ahli was his 25th league goal of the season, the 15th time he has hit that landmark figure in a single campaign. “My career has been brilliant, and I want it to continue being so,” he fairly reasoned. “I’m still enjoying it, I’m still scoring goals.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a lovely header. | Fayez NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

“But above all,” Ronaldo added, “it’s about winning. And we’re very eager to win the league.”

Al Nassr have opened up an eight-point lead at the division’s summit above Al Hilal, who have a game in hand. Ronaldo’s side play their closest rivals on May 12 in a clash that could clinch his first top-flight title in Saudi Arabia (and the eighth of his senior career), if it hasn’t already been wrapped up by then.

“I continue playing not only for this generation, but also for the previous one and for the one to come. I enjoy it day by day, game by game, year after year, even now that I am approaching the end of my career. That is a fact.”

What Is There Left for Cristiano Ronaldo to Achieve in Soccer?

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Roberto Martínez will be gunning for World Cup glory this summer. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

The apocryphal scene sets Alexander the Great looking out at the kingdom under his reign with tears streaming down his face. “And Alexander wept,” so it goes, “for there were no more worlds to conquer.”

Obviously that never happened—Alexander had not yet conquered one world—but the notion that achievement does not lead to fulfilment may be one for Ronaldo to consider. Nevertheless, there is still one rather large conquest to topple before the great of his own time can slip into existential dread.

As much as his lack of a major title in Saudi Arabia may needle him, the most notable pot of silver missing from Ronaldo’s trophy cabinet is undoubtedly a World Cup. The Portugal international’s failure on the grandest stage the sport has to offer was only heightened by the success of his arch rival, Lionel Messi, at the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo’s Trophy Cabinet

Type Titles International x1 European Championship, x2 Nations League Continental Club x5 Champions League, x4 Club World Cup Domestic Top Flight x3 Premier League, x2 La Liga, x2 Serie A Domestic Cup x1 FA Cup, x2 Copa del Rey, x1 Coppa Italia, x2 English League Cup Individual x5 Ballon d’Or, x2 The Best Scoring x1 Puskás Award, x4 European Golden Shoe, x7 Top-Flight Top Scorer

This summer could be Ronaldo’s best chance of scaling this peak. The increasingly immobile forward has been blessed with a youthful generation of supremely gifted compatriots capable of doing enough running to cover for their talisman. Vitinha and João Neves anchor the midfield of defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain where they are joined by the unrivaled left back Nuno Mendes.

Bruno Fernandes has hit upon the best form of his career for Manchester United while there are a wealth of options out wide to supply Ronaldo, who served as the inspiration for so many of his youthful countrymen. Much like Messi’s Argentina, Portugal even have a penalty-saving specialist between the posts in the form of Diogo Costa. Unsurprisingly, they are among the serious contenders for ultimate glory this summer.

Predicting Ronaldo’s Retirement Date

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for another season with Al Nassr. | Fayez NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

Even if Portugal win the nation’s first ever World Cup and Ronaldo completes his set of individual honors, there is still one more goal for the record-chaser to claim—or rather, around 30 more goals.

The highest scoring player in recorded soccer history is not content with that status, Ronaldo has admitted that he will keep plugging away until he brings his tally up to 1,000 goals.

The supreme finisher hit 970 with that header against Al Ahli at the end of April. Given he has failed to score 30 goals in just two of the previous 17 seasons, there is every chance that Ronaldo cracks four digits by the end of next term. That just so happens to be when his Al Nassr contract expires, offering a natural conclusion to his Saudi sojourn.

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