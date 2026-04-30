Taunts, Tantrums, Title: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Most Decisive Night at Al Nassr

Saudi Pro League referees have been accused of helping Al Nassr by a frustrated opponent on the receiving end of a 2–0 loss on Wednesday that pushed Cristiano Ronaldo’s team another step closer to claiming the 2025–26 title.

Ronaldo is yet to win major silverware since signing with Al Nassr on the world’s highest soccer salary at the start of 2023. There is an irony that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner effectively went on strike earlier in 2026 over a perceived lack of squad investment.

The Saudi Pro League struggles with its image when the four biggest clubs—Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Hilal, Al Ahli—are majority-owned by just one entity: the nation’s sovereign wealth fund (PIF). Although PIF clubs are welcome to take on private investment, Ronaldo appeared dissatisfied when former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema moved from Al Ittihad to Al Nassr’s main rivals, Al Hilal, in February.

Beating Al Ahli this week put 13 points between Al Nassr and the third-place team, who have a game in hand. The gap to Al Hilal, who also have a game in hand, in second is now eight points.

But after late goals from Ronaldo and former Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman defeated Al Ahli in a fraught contest, defender Merih Demiral hit out at Al Nassr and the officiating.

Integrity of Saudi Pro League Further Questioned

🗣️ "ميريح ديميرال" لحظة خروجه:



"التحكيم مجنون والله..

شاهدوا شاهدوا الإصابة في رجلي!



في كل الأشياء يحاولون مساعدة النصر لتحقيق البطولات.. والله العظيم عيب والله العظيم دائمًا ما يدفعون النصر لتحقيق الألقاب.



لكن الحمدلله.. الأهلي دائمًا يفوز بدون مساعدة أحد."#النصر_الأهلي https://t.co/3LIOJjD5uy pic.twitter.com/Lc8gVbxP2S — وليد سعيد (@Rabanalsafena) April 29, 2026

“It looks clear referees help Al Nassr, they want them to win,” Demiral, who joined Al Ahli from Atalanta in 2023, told stunned reporters.

Referencing a challenge from Coman, punished with a yellow card, deep into stoppage time when the game was already decided, a furious Demiral cried: “Check my foot, he almost broke it.” That incident sparked a mass confrontation of players from both sides.

Having been seen arguing with Ronaldo and Coman before leaving the pitch, Demiral added, “We always win games and nobody helps. We will remain on top.”

Demiral was not the first Al Ahli player to insinuate Al Nassr—and specifically Ronaldo—get special treatment. Wenderson Galeno had said ahead of the match, which was a tense atmosphere throughout, that there is only “one person” the league wants as a champion this season.

Al Nassr made it 16 straight league wins. | Fayez NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images

Ivan Toney also questioned the integrity of match officials earlier this month, after what Al Ahli believed to be clear errors cost them in a draw against Al Fayha. Toney claimed he was told by match referee Mohammed Sami Al-Ismail to “focus on the AFC,” meaning the AFC Champions League.

“We know who. Who are we chasing?” Toney said in early April. “Hopefully we get some decisions, fair ones. If we have good referees and we play how we normally play, and decisions go our way, we have a good chance.” Ronaldo appeared to pointedly celebrate in Toney’s face on Wednesday.

Al Ahli went on to win AFC competition for the second time running this month, re-crowned as Asia’s club champions. It was something Demiral made a point of, bringing the latest medal with him. “For the first time, there is a Champions League medal in their stadium,” he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo Responds to Al Ahli Fury

YALLA!! WE ARE AL NASSR!! ✈️🤷🏽‍♂️💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/Ww4Ew01w4y — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) April 29, 2026

Al Ahli fans jeered at Ronaldo during a postmatch interview being recorded out on the pitch, reminding him of Al Ahli’s AFC dominance. In response, the Portuguese icon pointed at his chest and held up five fingers, in reference to his five UEFA Champions League triumphs.

In his own social media post afterwards, Ronaldo was more concerned with celebrating a crucial Al Nassr win. “YALLA,” he exclaimed on X. “WE ARE AL NASSR!!”

Only four matches remain for Al Nassr in the 34-game season. The 2025–26 title is very much within reach but the work is not done quite yet.

Just one more win will ensure that Al Ahli cannot catch them. But Al Hilal is the significantly bigger threat and Al Nassr still have to face them, which has the potential to decide the fate of the title.

Both teams play twice before that seismic encounter on May 12. If the gap remains eight points by then, even Al Nassr just avoiding defeat would be enough to become Saudi champions for the first time since 2018–19—and an 11th time overall.

Ronaldo’s team haven’t dropped any points in the league since losing to Al Hilal on Jan. 12, winning 16 in a row to take 48 points from a possible 48.

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