Bruno Fernandes Ties Famous Cristiano Ronaldo Milestone at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has now equaled Cristiano Ronaldo’s return of 140 goal involvements in the Premier League after his latest assist for Manchester United against Brentford.

Fernandes is bearing down on the division’s single-season assist record, jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne at 20, and is on track to break it after taking his own tally to 19 in United’s 2–1 win over the Bees on Monday.

As far as all-time stats go, that was Fernandes’s 70th Premier League assist to go along with 70 goals in the competition since he joined the Red Devils in January 2020. That is now as many goal contributions as Ronaldo, who even needed more appearances to reach that tally.

Bruno Fernandes’s Premier League Stats Compared to Cristiano Ronaldo

Statistic Bruno Fernandes Cristiano Ronaldo Appearances 226 236 Goals 70 103 Assists 70 37

Specifically, it took Ronaldo, 18 at the time of his arrival, 233 appearances to record his 140th Premier League goal involvement, seven games more than Fernandes needed to reach the same return.

While Ronaldo is clearly more prolific in front of goal, Fernandes’s creative side has been integral to United across his six-year tenure, earning him a reputation as one of the world’s leading midfielders in the process.

His next goal involvement will see Fernandes eclipse his international teammate. If it is an assist, it will also move the 31-year-old level with Henry and De Bruyne’s assist record—with another creative record then in his sights.

Fernandes Eyeing European Assist Record

Fernandes could shatter more records this season. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The Premier League’s single-season assist record sits at 20, but the record across Europe’s top five leagues actually stretches slightly higher.

Only twice in recorded history has anyone across the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga ever managed more than 20 assists. Coincidentally, both of those came in the 2019–20 season.

Lionel Messi and Thomas Müller both ended that season with 21 league assists to their name for Barcelona and Bayern Munich, respectively, giving Fernandes one more benchmark to aim for.

United have four Premier League games remaining this season. If Fernandes gets one more assist, he will tie the league’s single-season record, while two assists would move him level with Messi and Müller at the top of the European rankings.

Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion are the four teams standing in between Fernandes and his place in history.

At his current pace, Fernandes is expected to break both records. He has assisted at least one goal in six of his last seven Premier League games and has only failed to tally an assist in four league games in 2026—Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Everton and Bournemouth all limiting his output.

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