Where Real Madrid Would Have Finished in La Liga Without VAR This Season

No team in La Liga was impacted more negatively by VAR than Real Madrid, according to a table showing how interventions affected the final La Liga standings in 2025–26.

Real Madrid concluded a disappointing campaign at home with a 4–2 win over Athletic Club on Saturday, with Kylian Mbappé among the goals as he claimed the Pichichi Trophy as the season’s top goalscorer.

The match was also a send-off for both Dani Carvajal and David Alaba, who made their emotional final outings for the club.

After the final whistle was blown on Saturday evening, it was confirmed that Madrid would end the 2025–26 La Liga campaign with 86 points—eight shy of winners Barcelona, who confirmed their title earlier this month in the 2–0 Clásico victory at Camp Nou.

In the aftermath of that match, Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez called a press conference during which he railed against perceived officiating bias against Los Blancos and “stolen titles.”

While Pérez’s claims of foul play may have been a convenient tactic to distract during a difficult period for the club, a table from AS shows that Madrid would have been better off this season in a world without VAR.

Real Madrid Better Off Without VAR

Álvaro Arbeloa’s team have been more impacted by VAR than any other in La Liga. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

In the hypothetical table, which altered results to remove goals that came as a result of VAR intervention, Madrid would’ve finished on 91 points—five better off than their real total—while no other team in La Liga had such a points deficit as a result of VAR decisions. By contrast Sevilla were six points better off with VAR.

However, even in a VAR-free world, Madrid still would have ended the season in second to Barcelona—though by only four points.

Actual Points Total Points Without VAR 1. Barcelona 94 95 2. Real Madrid 86 91 3. Villarreal 72 69 4. Atlétco Madrid 69 69

The game-changing interventions that AS’s report lists are an Mbappé goal that was ruled out for handball in November’s 1–1 draw with Girona, and two separate decisions in February’s 2–1 defeat at Osasuna.

In that game, Osasuna scored their first after a penalty was awarded following a VAR check, while Raúl García’s late winner was allowed only after it was confirmed that he hadn’t strayed offside as the linesman initially judged.

Ultimately, on each decision, the correct decision was made.

Madrid Hit Out Against State of La Liga Officiating

Mbappé suffered a gruesome-looking injury against Girona but did not receive a penalty. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

What AS’s piece doesn’t take into account is the more controversial decisions which did not get VAR intervention. Back in April, Álvaro Arbeloa lamented refereeing standards after the failure to award a penalty when Mbappé was left bloodied by a stray elbow from from Vitor Reis in the 1–1 draw with Girona.

“For me, it’s a penalty here and on the moon, and it’s just another one,” Arbeloa said. “Another week. That’s how it is. The truth is, neither I nor anyone else understands it. I imagine VAR intervenes when it suits them, and when it doesn’t, they don’t.

“You already know my opinion, and these events only confirm it. We’ve had plenty of issues with referees. The same old story.”

Madrid have boycotted recent meetings with the Spanish Federation (RFEF), arguing there is “no point” in discussing the current landscape of La Liga amid perceived officiating injustices.

Meanwhile, speaking back on May 12 during his controversial press conference, Pérez went as far as to call La Liga “our perennial enemy.”

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