President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s World Cup final, the White House has confirmed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino had previously laid out plans for Trump and himself to share the trophy presentation duties at the showpiece event at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, as they did at last summer’s Club World Cup. However, Trump has been conspicuously absent from matches at this year’s tournament thus far.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reassured that Trump would be in attendance, as Spain faces defending champion Argentina for the title.

“We look forward ⁠to the final match on Sunday, ​and I know ‌the President ‌looks forward to attending,” she said. “This is a fitting conclusion to a tournament that showcased America’s ability to host the world on the grandest stage.”

Asked which team Trump would be rooting for come Sunday, Leavitt added: “I’m sure he’ll have a fun answer ⁠for you.”

She also confirmed that the US president is also scheduled to attend a FIFA reception at Trump Tower in New York City on Friday.

Why Hasn’t Trump Attended a World Cup Match Yet?

Trump took center stage for the inaugural Club World Cup trophy ceremony last summer. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Infantino also outlined plans for the US president to attend the World Cup final, telling Blue Sport: “Hopefully we’ll present the trophy together in the final. That’s always been the plan, and that’s how it’s always been done in the past—the president of the country where the final is held presents the trophy together with the FIFA president.”

On why Trump has yet to appear at any of the 102 matches so far, Infantino added: “I suppose he still has a few other things to do ... And when he’s at the stadium, people will ask, ‘What’s he doing at the stadium when there’s so much going on in the world?’ I’m always in touch with him and his government, which is doing a great job with the World Cup.”

At the World Cup, it is customary for the leader of the host nation to attend the final and take part in its ceremony.

At the 2022 World Cup, the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, joined Infantino to hand over the trophy to Lionel Messi and Argentina. Before that, Vladimir Putin awarded it to France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia—with the Russian leader famously sheltering under an umbrella during a post-match downpour.

Trump did take up ceremonial duties at last summer’s Club World Cup—also at MetLife Stadium—where he was met with audible boos from the crowd before presenting the trophy to champions Chelsea.

A viral moment came during that presentation as Trump opted to remain on the podium among the Chelsea players as the confetti rained down, rather than move aside after handing the trophy over to captain Reece James.

Speaking afterwards, Chelsea star Cole Palmer said of the incident: “I knew he was going to be here but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused, yes.”

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