Who Is Steve Nickson? Wrexham Set to Appoint Sporting Director in Historic Hire

Wrexham are set to appoint Newcastle United head of recruitment Steve Nickson as the club’s new Sporting Director.

The Red Dragons have long planned to appoint a sporting director during their remarkable rise through the divisions and have decided that this year is the right time to make the move as they continue their push toward the Premier League.

Throughout the club’s journey from the National League to the Championship, several key figures have effectively shared many of the responsibilities typically associated with a director of football, despite no one officially holding the position.

Wrexham hope Nickson’s appointment will streamline decision-making and allow other senior figures within the club to focus more fully on their areas of expertise. Sports Illustrated understands the paperwork is in place that will see Nixon begin his role in September, once the summer transfer window has closed.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wrexham’s latest ambitious hire.

Who Is Steve Nickson?

Nickson is well known for his ability to spot young talent. | IMAGO/Aleksandar Djorovic

Nickson is the head of recruitment at Premier League club Newcastle United, a position he has held for the past nine years. He also holds a master’s degree in sports directorship from the University of Salford.

The 61-year-old has spent a total of 15 years at St. James’ Park, having previously served as the club’s head of youth recruitment. Before joining Newcastle in 2011, he spent 11 years at Blackburn Rovers—then a Premier League club—in the same role.

Nickson is highly regarded in the North East and has built a reputation for identifying promising young talent. He played a key role in the signings of Sven Botman and Joelinton before Newcastle’s Saudi-backed takeover in 2021 and also personally recommended the acquisitions of Ayoze Pérez, Rolando Aarons and Kevin Mbabu.

He was also widely credited for his involvement in Newcastle’s pursuit of Yoane Wissa last summer, working as part of a makeshift recruitment team following the departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell. It is understood that Nickson feels the time is right for a new challenge, while Newcastle are comfortable with his departure.

At Newcastle, his role was primarily focused on talent identification. Should he complete his move to North Wales, he is expected to take on a far broader and more influential position.

What Does a Sporting Director Do?

A sporting director is a senior executive responsible for overseeing a club’s sporting strategy and acting as the link between the boardroom and the first-team coaching staff.

At Wrexham, that would mean working closely with Phil Parkinson and his coaching staff daily while maintaining regular communication with club executives acting on behalf of Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. They would also have a close working relationship with chief executive officer Michael Williamson.

The role is designed to streamline decision-making and ensure that each department can focus on its core responsibilities. Typically the role carries overall responsibility for the sporting side of the organization, providing continuity regardless of managerial changes or squad turnover.

While responsibilities vary from club to club, a sporting director generally oversees player recruitment, contract negotiations and long-term sporting strategy. The position often includes establishing a clear soccer identity and ensuring those principles are implemented throughout every level of the club.

They also play a significant role in managerial appointments, helping determine whether a coaching change is required and often leading the search for a replacement. In addition, they are responsible for ensuring alignment across all sporting departments and creating effective development pathways that allow talented players to progress from the academy to the first team.

What Would a Director of Football Mean for Wrexham?

Role Personnel Chairman Rob Mac, Ryan Reynolds Directors Kaleen Allyn, Humphrey Ker, Shaun Harvey, Caroline Hutchinson, Thayer Joyce, George Dewey, Ricky Engelberg, Lee Solomon Chief Executive Officer Michael Williamson Chief Financial Officer Mark Smith Chief Business & Communications Officer Rob Faulkner Chief of Staff Tina Roberts Strategy & Projects Director Aidan Miller

Wrexham’s decision to hire a sporting director feels like the next step in the club’s evolution from a lower-league success story into one of the most recognizable brands in world soccer.

The appointment could shift the balance of power within the club and help streamline operations. While manager Parkinson would remain a central figure in soccer operations and continue to have substantial input, he may no longer hold the final say on major sporting decisions.

Although Parkinson remains highly valued by the club’s ownership group, Nickson would also be responsible for evaluating the managerial position and assessing whether the club has the right person to lead its long-term project.

There is no indication whatsoever that Parkinson’s position is under threat. However, it is worth noting that any future decisions regarding the manager would likely be influenced by the recommendations of the club’s new sporting director.

READ THE LATEST WREXHAM NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC