Who Owns Wrexham? Inside the Club's Ownership Structure, Investors

Wrexham have enjoyed a remarkable rise since Rob McElhenney (Rob Mac) and Ryan Reynolds completed their takeover of the club.

After spending 15 years in the National League, the Red Dragons climbed from the fifth tier of English soccer to the Championship by 2025, where they recorded the highest league finish in the club's 162-year history during 2025–26.

Wrexham have never been closer to reaching the Premier League, which remains the ultimate ambition of Mac and Reynolds.

The transformation has extended far beyond the pitch. Work continues on the club's new $95 million Kop Stand, while a purpose-built training pavilion has also been completed at Colliers Park.

It is all part of a long-term vision to establish Wrexham as one of the leading names in global soccer. Here is a closer look at the club's ownership structure and the investors behind the rapid rise.

Who Owns Wrexham?

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds remain firmly in control of Wrexham. | Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Mac and Reynolds remain firmly in control of Wrexham, with an estimated combined ownership stake of between 70% and 75%.

Interest in taking over, from Mac’s perspective at least, was inspired by “lunch break” chats with British actor Humphrey Ker, and the pair went on to purchase the club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in Feb. 2021 for $2.5 million.

“Just by pure osmosis, I got him interested in the game to the degree that he decides to buy a football team,” Ker told BBC Sport at the time. “Where with a lot of people the journey would have ended with he and I exchanging text messages and me saying 'Ha ha, sounds great, I'd always said I’d do that if I won the lottery, but then within a month’s time we had Ryan on board, we had found a football brokerage team in New York and we were in the process of trying to find a football club.

“It wasn’t about glamour, it wasn’t about commercial viability. It was purely a desire to find a place that wore its heart on its sleeve as a football town and that needed a bit of a helping hand.”

Wrexham AFC Limited is wholly owned by Wrexham Holdings LLC, which is majority-owned by The R.R. McReynolds Company, LLC. The R.R. McReynolds Company is owned equally by Mac and Reynolds, making them the joint ultimate beneficial owners of Wrexham AFC Limited.

Humphrey Ker. | PA Images/IMAGO

Red Dragon Ventures, LLC owns more than 10% of Wrexham Holdings LLC and therefore holds a significant interest in Wrexham AFC Limited. Red Dragon Ventures is jointly owned by Wrexham Scope LLC and The R.R. McReynolds Company, LLC, while Wrexham Scope LLC is owned by the Allyn family.

The Allyn family, the former owners of Welch Allyn, became minority investors in October 2024. Although the exact size of the investment was never publicly disclosed, the family is widely believed to own roughly a 15% stake. Following the investment, Kaleen Allyn joined the club's board as an executive director.

Apollo Sports Capital acquired another minority stake—believed to be just under 10%—in December 2025. The investment also brought boardroom representation, with ASC executive Lee Solomon appointed as a director.

An additional 5% stake was sold to a U.S.-based investment group led by ASC Chief Executive Al Tylis and Chief Strategy Officer Sam Porter, who are also co-owners of Mexican club Necaxa. As part of that transaction, Mac and Reynolds acquired a minority stake in the Liga MX club.

Role Personnel Chairmen Rob Mac, Ryan Reynolds Directors Kaleen Allyn, Humphrey Ker, Shaun Harvey, Caroline Hutchinson, Thayer Joyce, George Dewey, Ricky Engelberg, Lee Solomon Chief Executive Officer Michael Williamson Chief Financial Officer Mark Smith Chief Business & Communications Officer Rob Faulkner Chief of Staff Tina Roberts Strategy & Projects Director Aidan Miller

How Much Is Wrexham Worth?

Wrexham played three matches in the US during their 2026 summer tour. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wrexham AFC was valued at roughly $2.5 million when Mac and Reynolds completed their takeover in February 2021. The Hollywood pair paid a nominal $1.40 to acquire the club, while committing to invest an additional $2.5 million into the playing squad and club infrastructure.

In March 2025, Wrexham confirmed it had repaid all outstanding shareholder loans, totaling $19.36 million owed to The R.R. McReynolds Company.

Following Apollo Sports Capital's investment, Wrexham is now valued at approximately $475 million. That represents an increase of around 18,900% from the club's reported valuation at the time of the takeover.

Speaking after the Apollo investment was announced, the co-chairmen said: “From day one, we wanted to build a sustainable future for Wrexham Association Football Club. And to do it with a little heart and humor. The dream has always been to take this club to the Premier League while staying true to the town. Growth like that takes world-class partners who share our vision and ambition, and Apollo absolutely does.”

The private equity firm is expected to play a key role in financing the redevelopment of the Kop Stand after Wrexham expanded its plans to ensure the new stadium stand meets UEFA Category 4 standards.

In the club's strategic report last year, Wrexham added: “Further partners would be considered, if they can add value and assist in the delivery of our objectives.”