Who Could Be the USMNT’s Breakout Star at the 2026 World Cup?

The race to become the U.S. men’s national team’s starting striker headlined much of the 2025–26 European club season. Now, it appears that New York City native, Folarin Balogun, is set to lead the Stars and Stripes at the 2026 World Cup, where he will look to make himself a household name.

Heading into the tournament, only attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic stands as the marquee figure for the United States, with even the casual sports fan knowing the man dubbed at times “Captain America” and the ”LeBron James of Soccer.”

Yet despite many U.S. players, including Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, finding significant success in Europe, none have made a massive impact in the biggest competitions, where even casual sports fans recognize their excellence.

This summer, that’s the chance Balogun takes on. As the leading man up top, he could write his name into U.S. sporting lore if he can score multiple critical goals throughout the group stage and into the knockout rounds of the World Cup. As much as Pulisic can steal the show, the biggest potential breakout star stands with Balogun.

Why Could Fans Love Balogun?

Folarin Balogun scored in his eighth-straight Ligue 1 game this season. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

Simply, the man scores goals.

Leaning on his intense work ethic and outstanding speed, Balogun racked up 19 goals and five assists in 43 games across all competitions this season with AS Monaco, including 13 in Ligue 1, the top level of French soccer, five in the UEFA Champions League and one in the Coupe de France.

Many came near the end of the 2025–26 season as well, headlined by a spring spell that saw him score 11 goals in 11 games across all competitions and embrace an impressive eight-game Ligue 1 scoring streak.

The 24-year-old consistently finds himself in scoring opportunities, pushing behind the opposition’s defensive line before bursting past when the pass is played.

With the USMNT, he has nine goals in 27 caps and scored in the 3–2 friendly win against Senegal, the penultimate match before the World Cup. At the same time, he also has a knack for scoring against the Group D opponents, after hitting the back of the net in a 2–1 friendly win over Paraguay in November.

Who Could Battle for the Spotlight?

A heroic goalkeeping performance could make Matt Freese a U.S. soccer legend. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

U.S. sports fans love a goalscorer. If Balogun isn’t able to provide that golden touch in the first game against Paraguay or later on as the tournament progresses, the honor will have to fall to someone else—likely one of PSV Eindhoven’s Ricardo Pepi, the secondary outright striker on the roster.

Pepi dealt with a broken arm and other injuries in the Dutch Eredivisie, a lower level than France’s top flight, this season, but still finished the campaign with 19 goals and two assists in 34 games. He also impressed with a playmaking, back-to-goal chance-creating moment with Pulisic in the Senegal match, which led to a goal from Sergiño Dest. With his skill set, he could capture the hearts of U.S. sports fans if given the opportunity.

Away from the pure goal scorers, both goalkeepers, Matt Turner and Matt Freese, could also author a legendary story of their own if either can mirror Tim Howard’s record-breaking performances from the 2014 World Cup at any stage in the tournament.

With Hollywood and Los Angeles as the backdrop for the opening match and group stage finale, the stage is perfectly set for a potential breakout star this summer, with the chance to join the likes of Pulisic, Landon Donovan and a few others as genuine household names in the U.S.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC