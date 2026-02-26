Who Will Lionel Messi, Inter Miami Face in Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have plenty of objectives entering 2026, but perhaps the most ambitious one is to conquer the continent for the first time by winning the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Miami will participate in North America’s version of the Champions League for the third time in club history, all of which have occurred during the Messi era. In the past two seasons, a quarterfinal exit was followed by a trip to the semifinals; now the Herons are targeting an even deeper one in 2026.

After lifting the club’s maiden MLS Cup in 2025, Miami have now won the league title plus the Leagues Cup since Messi’s arrival—as well as a Supporter’s Shield. The Concacaf Champions Cup looms as the only major trophy the Heron‘s haven’t been able to lift in the Messi era, making it the club’s next big objective.

Only one MLS team has won the Concacaf Champions Cup since 2001, which highlights the difficulty of the task at hand for Messi and co.

After qualifying directly for the round of 16 as MLS champions, Miami avoided playing in the opening round of the competition. With round one over, Miami are now aware of who they’ll face when they make their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup debut with a ticket to the quarterfinals on the line.

Inter Miami Learn Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16 Opponent

Lionel Messi will face a familiar foe in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

MLS side Nashville SC defeated Canadian outfit Ottawa in the opening round, progressing to the last 16 for a bout against Miami.

It will be the fourth time since Messi landed in the U.S. that Miami and Nashville meed in the knockout rounds of a competition, and the Herons have emerged victorious in all previous three. In fact, Miami defeated Nashville in round one of the 2025 MLS Cup playoffs to ignite their title run.

A clash against Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 isn’t uncharted territory for Miami either. The Herons dispatched Nashville in this same instance back in the 2024 season, so they’ll be hoping for a repeat in this year’s edition of the tournament.

Recent precedent suggests Miami are the overwhelming favorites to advance to the quarterfinals, even more when you consider Nashville have become Messi’s favorite victims since he’s been in South Florida.

Lionel Messi—Career Stats Snapshot vs. Nashville SC

Appearances: 10

Wins: 7

Goals: 15

Assists: 4

When is the Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16

Inter Miami already know their path to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup final. | Concacaf Champions Cup on X

The Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 will take place in mid-March, with every tie unfolding between March 11–19.

Miami will travel to Nashville for the first leg of the tie on Wednesday, March 11. The home return leg will be held the following week on March 18.

Javier Mascherano’s side have MLS games against Orlando City and D.C. United prior to the start of the round of 16 tie. Furthermore, the second leg against Nashville will serve as Miami’s 2026 home debut, though, it will be played at Chase Stadium rather than at Miami Freedom Park—the club’s new state of the art stadium.

Who Inter Miami Could Face in Concacaf Champions Cup Quarterfinals

Raphael Veiga and the mighty Club América could be a big threat to Miami’s title hopes. | Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

If Miami live up to their status as favorites and vanquish Nashville, then things would get significantly more interesting come the quarterfinals, with two challenging potential opponents on the cards.

Club América aren’t only the most successful side in Liga MX history, they’re also the winningest side in Concacaf Champions Cup history with seven titles. That’s the caliber of opponent Miami could be forced to face with a ticket to the semifinals on the line.

Historically, MLS clubs have struggled in two-legged ties when forced to travel to Mexico. If Miami were to face América, they could potentially be forced to play at the imposing Estadio Azteca, given the quarterfinals will take place after the emblematic stadium reopens its doors ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

If Miami avoid a clash against the Liga MX juggernauts, the other possible rival isn’t exactly appealing either, as reigning Supporter’s Shield champions Philadelphia Union have enough quality to spoil Miami’s title hopes.

In any case, Messi’s Herons have gradually improved in the competition, and with confidence at an all-time high, Mascherano’s side must be considered among the biggest favorites to win the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

