Who Will Wear Argentina’s Iconic No. 10 Jersey Before Lionel Messi’s Farewell?

Lionel Messi’s time donning the No. 10 shirt for Argentina is about to be up, and there’s a squad full of players hoping to take over the iconic number.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner announced his retirement from international soccer following the 2026 World Cup, pulling down the curtain on a legendary career for La Albiceleste. To properly say goodbye, Messi will feature one last time for Argentina at the conclusion of the September-October international break.

Before Messi joins up with Lionel Scaloni’s squad for his farewell match against Benin, Argentina still must play two friendlies without its captain. His No. 10 shirt, then, is up for grabs for clashes with Bolivia and Burkina Faso.

Scaloni, though, is not rushing to hand the number to anyone. “We aren’t obligated to assign it for these matches, so we won’t give it to anyone until Leo’s farewell game,” the manager said.

“The idea is for someone to eventually take it on, given how special it is to wear. We just haven’t decided who yet.”

Argentina’s Fall Friendlies Schedule

Opponent Date Location Bolivia Sept. 30 Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes—Argentina Burkina Faso Oct. 3 Estadio Monumental—Argentina Benin Oct. 6 Estadio Monumental—Argentina

Candidates to Wear Messi’s No. 10 Shirt for Argentina

Julián Alvarez could swap his No. 9 for the No. 10. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

There’s no obvious successor to Messi when it comes to the national team. There is no Lamine Yamal taking up his position and rewriting the history books as he embarks on a similar trajectory. It was unsurprising when the Spanish youngster took over the No. 10 shirt at Barcelona.

The options at Argentina are more subtle. If Messi wants to indeed hand his shirt to an exciting attacker, Julián Alvarez is first in line. The 26-year-old, who won the 2022 World Cup alongside Messi, will be expected to now carry much of the team’s goalscoring burden in the legend’s absence.

Franco Mastantuono is also an option, considering he donned the No. 10 during World Cup qualifiers. Yet it’s hard to imagine the honor going to a player who didn’t even get called up for this summer’s showpiece event.

There’s likelier candidates in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister wears the No. 10 for Liverpool and is a leader for La Albiceleste. Enzo Fernández is another pillar of the team, one who will be a mainstay in Scaloni’s XI for years and years to come.

Speaking of the future, Nico Paz could take on the number if Argentina really wants to make a statement of intent. The Como youngster is a star in the making, boasting the vision and creativity of top No. 10s across the globe. It would feel only natural the shirt went to another left-footed playmaker.

Scaloni Using Friendlies to ‘Experiment’

Lionel Scaloni is preparing for life after Lionel Messi. | Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images

Although Messi’s successor is still uncertain, there is one glaring fact looming over Argentina: Scaloni’s men must find a way to win without relying so heavily on the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

La Albiceleste were rather unimpressive at the 2026 World Cup, dragged to the final by a sensational individual campaign from Messi and some controversial refereeing decisions. The Barcelona legend scored eight of the team’s 19 goals this summer and was about the only player even interested in taking the game to Spain in the final.

Replacing Messi’s production, leadership and pure magic will be near impossible for Argentina, but Scaloni has to start drawing up plans for life after Messi.

“We’ll find a way to play differently,” Scaloni said ahead of Wednesday’s friendly with Bolivia. “That’s what these matches are for—to experiment. That said, our core style still revolves around controlling the ball. From there, we’ll see how we adapt.

“We will always compete—I am certain of that—which is why I decided to stay,” Scaloni added, referring to his recent contract extension that keeps him with Argentina through the 2030 World Cup.

“We see the talent coming through and the hunger to be here. Not a single player turned down a call-up for this window, which is a great sign. We are guaranteed to compete against anyone, and I have no doubt we will perform at a high level.”