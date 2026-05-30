Why 2025–26 Champions League Final Kickoff Time Has Been Moved

The biggest event of the European soccer calendar will be staged this weekend when Paris Saint-Germain take on Arsenal in the 2025–26 Champions League final.

PSG are hunting back-to-back titles after last season’s maiden triumph, while Arsenal are appearing in only their second final and seeking a first title. Europe’s best sides this season—for very different reasons—appear likely to put on a show.

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest hosts Saturday’s clash between the behemoths, the first time the venue has been used for such a goliath soccer event. There will be nearly 68,000 people inside the stadium for the season’s decisive Champions League battle.

However, there has been an alteration to this year’s schedule, with the traditional kickoff time for the showpiece event having been moved three hours earlier in the day. Here’s why.

The Reason Behind Champions League Kick-Off Time Alteration

PSG can defend their crown, while Arsenal can clinch a maiden title. | Lars Baron–UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

The Champions League final has always been a night-time spectacle in Europe, kicking off at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT). However, this season’s match has been brought forward, commencing earlier than usual.

PSG vs. Arsenal will kick off at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT) instead. The decision made by UEFA to enhance the viewing experience for traveling supporters and audiences across the globe.

“The decision is designed to enhance the overall matchday experience for fans, teams and host cities by optimizing logistics and operations, while delivering several tangible benefits,” read UEFA’s statement.

“Our goal is to make matchday a truly enjoyable experience for everyone who wants to be part of the excitement, while creating a welcoming atmosphere that makes it easy for families and children to attend the biggest and most important club football match of the season.

“For traveling supporters, it will mean improved access to public transport—especially after the match—and a safer, more convenient journey back from the stadium. For the host cities, it will boost the positive economic impact of the event by giving fans the possibility to continue their celebrations.

“The new kickoff time also aligns with a more accessible broadcasting window, helping the final reach an even broader television and digital audience worldwide, with a particular focus on engaging younger viewers.”

UEFA’s decision makes sense from a logistical standpoint and also accounts for the possibility of extra time and penalties deciding the contest, which can add another hour onto proceedings and make travel incredibly awkward for match-going supporters.

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