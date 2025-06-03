Why Al Nassr Aren't Playing in the 2025 Club World Cup
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup might consist of an expanded format, but Al Nassr are still not one of the teams competing in the tournament.
For the first time ever, 32 teams qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup. The competition will feature clubs from all six of world soccer’s governing confederations—UEFA (Europe), CONMEBOL (South America), AFC (Asia), CAF (Africa), Concacaf (North & Central America) and OFC (Oceania).
Despite the wide-ranging representation, Al Nassr will only be able to watch the tournament unfold across the United States this summer. There was just one spot available for a Saudi Pro League team, and it was given to Al Hilal.
Al Hilal punched their tickets to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup by winning the AFC Champions League in 2021. Urawa Red Diamonds, the 2022 AFC Champions League winners, and Al Ain, the 2023 AFC Champions League winners, also qualified for the tournament.
Al Nassr failed to win the AFC Champions League in the qualifying window and therefore did not earn a spot in this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup. In fact, it was Al Hilal that eliminated Al Nassr in the semifinals back on their way to the title in 2021.
Even once Cristiano Ronaldo joined the club in Dec. 2022, Al Nassr still could not get over the line in the AFC Champions League. The club has also failed to win top the Saudi Pro League with the Portuguese superstar leading their attack.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is at the center of transfer speculation after failing to renew his contract with the Saudi Pro League side. Should Ronaldo wish to participate in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, he would have to transfer to a team that already qualified for the tournament. If he winds up inking a new deal with Al Nassr, though, the 40-year-old will have to miss out on the competition.