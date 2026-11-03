Why Andoni Iraola Isn’t Worried About Ryan Gravenberch’s Injury

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has declared his trust in 19-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni, suggesting there is little concern about Ryan Gravenberch’s current injury absence.

Gravenberch is dealing with a “fracture of the heel” that is causing the Dutchman pain. There is no timeframe for his return to full health, with Iraola calling it a “day-to-day” assessment that staff will continue to monitor.

“It’s about the pain,” the Reds boss said. “He’s had some discomfort, he was warming up against Arsenal and was not 100%. Hopefully he can be available for the weekend [against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ]… but we cannot say.”

Iraola was speaking to reporters on Tuesday, before Liverpool are due to face Fenerbahçe in the Champions League on Wednesday. Gravenberch is definitely ruled out of that potentially hostile encounter in Istanbul and the Reds will rely on Nyoni instead.

Rio Ngumoha is the Liverpool youngster on most lips, but Nyoni is himself still a teenager and has become an important part of Iraola’s first season.

So far, the former Leicester City talent has played in 11 of the team’s 14 matches across all competitions in 2026–27. Only five of those have been as a starter, but two have come in the Champions League and Nyoni now has another chance to impress for as long as Gravenberch is sidelined—he got 59 minutes against Arsenal in his first Premier League start.

“Young players are ready when they play 20 or 65, maybe a full game,” Iraola reasoned.

“It’s about endurance. You know they are not going to get tired but you need to add that to their body. Rio, Trey, Lewis [Koumas], they are playing important minutes and I am happy with them."

On Nyoni in particular, he added: “I think he has to continue in that same place he’s been since the start of the season. We trust him, he’s doing very well. We have to encourage him.”

How Nyoni’s Emergence Benefits Dominik Szoboszlai

Trey Nyoni is the answer to the problem. | Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

The obvious solution to Gravenberch being sidelined would be Dominik Szoboszlai lining up in central midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister. It’s a better combination than Szoboszlai paired with Gravenberch, due to Mac Allister’s natural inclination to sit and hold, but it still doesn’t address that Szoboszlai is most effective when he’s given freedom higher up the pitch.

The Hungarian has been accused on several occasions this season of lacking the positional discipline to thrive as a central midfielder.

In September, British newspaper The Independent termed it ‘The Dominik Szoboszlai dilemma that Liverpool must solve’—but there is less positional discipline required for a No. 10 role that can be afforded to him with Nyoni plugging the deeper gap left by Gravenberch.

In an interview published in a Liverpool matchday program last month, Nyoni himself explained that an immediate future as a deep-lying midfielder is what he expects.

“At the minute I’ve been playing as a No. 6 , so I assume that’s the role [Iraola] probably sees me playing the most,” he explained. “I’m still willing to learn to play as the No. 8 or wherever, but right now I’d probably say primarily a No. 6."