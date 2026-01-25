Why Arne Slot Benched Hugo Ekitike for Liverpool’s Defeat at Bournemouth

Arne Slot’s decision to drop Hugo Ekitiké to the bench for Liverpool’s 3–2 defeat to Bournemouth surprised many, but the Dutchman insisted post-match there was nothing sinister in the move.

After playing midweek in the Champions League against Marseille, Slot decided that Ekitike’s minutes needed managing as the club have some big fixtures coming up both domestically and abroad—matches he can’t call on £125 million Alexander Isak for because of a broken leg.

“As you could see in our line-up, I decided not to play Hugo [Ekitike]. That was not because I didn't like him or he wasn't good against Marseille, it was simply because I only have one No.9 available for the upcoming weeks and months,” Slot argued in his post-match presser.

“He was out two weeks ago and with so many games to play, you have to manage his minutes.”

In reality, Slot’s management of Ekitiké’s minutes meant a 59th minute introduction in place of Alexis Mac Allister.

Slot Speak Sense But Result Hugely Frustrating

Liverpool fell to defeat on the south coast. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Slot’s decision to not play Ekitiké backfired in the sense that Liverpool did not emerge with a positive result against Bournemouth. It had looked like the Reds were completely out of the game after two quick goals from Evanilson and David Jiménez, but Virgil van Dijk’s header at the end of the first half gave the champions a route back into the game.

Ekitiké came on with the game at 2–1, 20 minutes before Dominik Szoboszlai rifled home a free-kick that suggested Liverpool could go on to the win the game against the odds. Instead, a James Hill long throw led to a horrible scramble in the visitors penalty area—a squabble for the ball that resulted in Amine Adli dramatically firing home in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

“Frustrating, of course, because conceding a goal is always frustrating but especially if there's no time left to come back into the game,” Slot bemoaned. “I think it's safe to say they could have scored the 3-2 also a little bit earlier and what I mean with that is I think after we scored the 2-2, we were still trying but I think it's safe to say a few players of ours ran out of energy.

“I cannot even criticise them for that because two days ago we had to play an away game in Europe. We are the only team that played [in the] Champions League that has two days between in this time.”

Liverpool Must Recover From Latest Setback... Fast

Arne Slot has big games coming up. | Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images

Liverpool have no time to lick their wounds and fret about their position in the Premier League top four. They could finish the weekend as low as sixth, should Manchester United get a positive result away at leaders Arsenal and Chelsea beat Crystal Palace on the road, but must focus on three huge games over the next two weeks.

First on the menu is Qarabağ, for what is the final game of the Champions League league phase. Victory will secure safe passage through to the round of 16, but a slip-up, coupled with results elsewhere, could see the Reds slip out of the top eight and into the knockout phase play-offs. Liverpool are at least guaranteed to be seeds if that happens, meaning they would have home advantage in the second leg.

Newcastle United then travel to Anfield on Saturday afternoon for a heavyweight Premier League clash, eight days before Pep Guardiola and Manchester City turn up to put further pressure on Slot.

